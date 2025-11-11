Mizzou in the Top-10 for Four-Star Recruit: The Buzz
Four-star defensive back in the 2027 class, Ace Alston, has narrowed his school selection down to ten. Alston has made several visits to Missouri over the past year, and the Tigers remain among his top choices.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native ranks as the No. 113 best player and No. 11 best cornerback in the country according to 247 Sports. Alston would be the first addition to Missouri's 2027 high school recruiting class.
Listed alongside Missouri are Notre Dame, Oregon, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, LSU and USC. However, experts from 247 have logged a crystal ball prediction that Alston will commit to Notre Dame.
Missouri currently has one corner signed to its 2026 class, Jaxson Gates. If signed, Alston alongside Gates would fill out the Tigers' secondary of the future. Missouri has a total of 22 commits in the 2026 class, ranking as the No. 24 best class in the nation. Along with Gates, the Tigers also have signed three safeties to bolster their depth in the secondary. As of the end of Week 11 of the college football season, Missouri ranks as the 9th-best pass defense in the country.
Mizzou's Tuesday Schedule
- Mizzou women's basketball will host Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri men's basketball is 3-0 and has received four votes to be ranked in the latest Top-25 AP polls. The four votes rank 10th among all non-ranked vote-getters. Eight of Missouri's future opponents currently rank inside the most recent Top-25.
- Missouri and Oklahoma will play at noon on Nov. 22. The kickoff time was decided before the season, but the network has not yet been announce. The two teams will play in Norman, Okla. and will either air on ABC or ESPN.
- Former Missouri baseball player, Kameron Misner has been dealt to the Kansas City Royals in a trade. Last season, the outfielder hit .213 while totalling five home runs and 22 RBI as a member of the Rays.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“Every quarterback is different, every quarterback does things differently, some things better than others et cetera, et cetera. We’re just going to run our offense. Hopefully throw to the open guy, run the ball well and score some points.”- Blaine Gabbert
