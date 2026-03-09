Missouri Softball Drops Second Game of Florida Series: The Buzz

Missouri softball opened its first weekend of SEC play with two straight losses to No. 5/8 Florida.



In Saturday night's game, the Tigers held the lead through the sixth inning before the Gators tied the game to force an extra inning. The Tigers ran out of momentum in the 11th inning, and the Gators went on to win the game 4-3. The Tigers are now 0-3 in extra-inning games this season, and have dropped to 7-1 when they are leading after six innings.

Missouri powered its offense with a season high three home runs in the third inning from UT Kayley Lenger, 1B/OF Sidney Forrester, and 1B/C Abby Hay.

E7 | MIZ 3 🥎 UF 3



A big strikeout to keep us in this one, as we now head to extras...#MIZ 🐯🥎 | #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/guARxjKhkf — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 8, 2026

In Friday's Game 1 matchup, the Tigers held an early 2-1 lead. However, Florida closed the game with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to defeat Missouri 5-4. Sophomore INF/OF Madison Uptegrove recorded her first home run of the season in Game 1.

T4 | MIZ 3 🥎 UF 1



NOW THAT'S A HIGH FLY BALL 🪽#MIZ 🐯🥎 | #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/kqc7frqcDN — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 7, 2026

The Tigers now sit at 7-15 overall and 0-2 in SEC play as they prepare to face Florida in the series finale Monday at 6 p.m. CT at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

The Buzz: March 9

Three-star running back Correll Buckhalter Jr. has narrowed down his list of potential schools he will commit to eight, and Missouri has made the cut. Buckhalter Jr. is a 5-foot-10, 185 pound back, and is a part of the Class of 2027. has received offers from many schools, including Arkansas, Houston, Iowa, Kansas State and Ole Miss.

Three-star running back Jeremiah Stonewall has announced that he plans to attend the Missouri Tigers football spring practice on March 14, 2026. Stonewall, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound back from Chicago Heights, Illinois, is part of the Class of 2027 and currently plays at Marian Catholic High School. Stonewall has already drawn interest from several programs, including Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Minnesota.

Sunday's Mizzou Results

Tennis : No. 1 Georgia 4, Missouri 0

: No. 1 Georgia 4, Missouri 0 Baseball : Missouri 10, UIC 0

: Missouri 10, UIC 0 Softball: Missouri, No. 5/8 Florida

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

Swim and Dive: NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, College Station, Texas, March 9-11, Live Results

NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, College Station, Texas, March 9-11, Live Results Softball: Missouri at No. 5/8 Florida, 6 p.m. CST, Watch, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 season opener...

178 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

It was a blessing, I missed all of last season with an injury and it just felt good to do what I did, especially being in front of my home town crowd. Jeremy Maclin on 2007 win against Illino

