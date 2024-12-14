Report: Mizzou Football Makes First Splash in Transfer Portal with WR
The Missouri Tigers have made their first addition through the transfer portal. According to a report from On3, Missouri will add former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman, a St. Louis native, was rated by 247Sports as the ninth-best wide receiver available in the portal. He provides star power and veteran experience in a young, potential-filled Missouri wide receiver room. He transfers over with one year of eligibility remaining.
Missouri will be Coleman's fourth team. Before playing with Mississippi State in 2023, Coleman played with Louisville in 2023 and Jackson State in 2022. He was high school teammates with current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts at St. Mary's High School.
With Mississippi State, Coleman caught 74 passes for 932 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He recorded 100 or more receiving yards in five different games, including in games against Georgia and Ole Miss.
Missouri will look to replace the production of Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III, its two leading receivers in each of the past two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Coleman provides dangerous ability after the catch with his speed and shiftiness.
Coleman also could be an option for Missouri at returner. He returned 16 punts for 153 yards for Mississippi State in 2023.
Missouri's next box to check off in the transfer portal will be quarterback. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss took a visit to Missouri early in the week.
