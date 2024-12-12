Mizzou's Top Positions of Need in Transfer Portal
The first part of chaos of roster reshuffling in college football officially began Monday, with the transfer portal officially opening. A record 1,726 players entered their name into the portal in less than 48 hours after its opening. The portal closes on Dec. 28, except for players on teams with head coaching changes. An additional 30-day window is opened for those players.
Missouri has been busy in the opening days, scheduling visits for some of the most coveted transfer portal options. But, as of Thursday night, there's been no official acquisitions from the Tigers, nor from most other teams.
Taking a look at the roster, three positions stick out where Missouri will need to look outside the program to add.
Quarterback
With Brady Cook's eligibility expiring after three years as the program's starter, Missouri will likely look for a quarterback through the portal to act as a bridge before incoming four-star prospect Matt Zollers takes the reins down the line.
Luckily for the Tigers, there's plenty of available options capable of starting in the SEC. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss is visiting Missouri early this week before taking a visit to Louisville. Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman and former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, both would bring plenty of starting experience in the SEC.
Missouri's quarterback room isn't completely depleted, though. Sam Horn, entering his redshirt junior season, is a former four-star prospect who has yet to start a game for Missouri. Although, his ability might be hindered by a UCL injury that he received Tommy John surgery on in the spring.
Drew Pyne, who transferred in from Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season, has elligibility through 2026. Filling in for an injured Cook in three games of SEC play though, Pyne completed 30 of his 60 pass attempts for 263 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Pyne was a mixed bag in his playing time and Horn is an unknown commodity at this point. All signs would point to Missouri's starting quarterback in 2025 being someone who is not currently on the roster.
Offensive Line
Missouri is set to lose three starters along the offensive line, two of which were named to the AP's All-SEC Second Team.
Right guard Cam'Ron Johnson and left tackle Marcus Bryant no longer have eligibility, and junior right tackle Armand Membou has declared for the NFL draft. If it weren't for starting center Connor Tollison deciding to play out his final year of eligibility with the program instead of declaring for the draft, the Tigers would have to almost completely retool its starting five.
There's certainly potential in some of Missouri's young piece along the offensive line, but likely not enough to replace all three starters.
Sophomore Cayden Green, who transferred over from Oklahoma ahead of 2024, could shift over to left tackle after starting at left guard in 2024. Nonetheless, there's still three holes to fill on one of the most important position groups in the game.
Linebacker
The Tigers could use some depth boosts along many spots on the defense, but need to acquire starters at linebacker. Chuck Hicks, Corey Flagg Jr., Triston Newson all have ran out of eligibility. This leaves Khalil Jacobs as the most experienced member in that room.
Jacobs suffered a season-ending arm injury in Missouri's Week 7 game against UMass after transferring over to Missouri from South Alabama last offseason.
Additionally, redshirt freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn, a former three-star prospect, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
As there is along the offensive line, there is certainly young potential in Missouri's linebacker room. Nicholas Rodriguez saw significant playing time in his true freshman season and should step into a larger role in 2025.
But, the trio of graduating players are set to leave holes of experience and scheme familiarity in defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's defense. All three took over 37% of Missouri's defensive snaps in 2024.
Don't be surprised to see Missouri bolster up the linebacker room through the portal.
