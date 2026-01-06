Mizzou Lands Transfer Commitment of Productive Auburn Linebacker

The Missouri Tigers are adding some reinforcements in their linebacker room with the transfer commitment of Auburn's Robert Woodyard Jr., per On3.. Woodyard was productive for the Auburn Tigers and has been with them for three seasons, having one year of eligibility remaining.



Woodyard may be next in line to replace Josiah Trotter, who's declaring for the NFL draft as a redshirt sophomore.

Woodyard recorded 67 total tackles this season for Auburn, ranking second on the roster only behind Xavier Atkins. He also added a pass deflection and two sacks to his stat line as a junior. As a sophomore, he posted 17 total tackles and a pass deflection.



He redshirted the 2023 season after making four appearances for Auburn in 2022, where he recorded only four tackles. Woodyard was awarded with Auburn's defensive scout team player of the year award within the program.

Woodyard is a three-star transfer prospect and is the No. 9 linebacker in the portal currently, according to 247Sports. He's the No. 121 player in the portal overall.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) is stopped by Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of high school in the 2022 class, he was the No. 141 player and No. 13 at his position. The Mobile, Alabama, native was also No. 8 in the state. Woodyard was unsurprisingly picking through a crop of SEC programs for his college decision, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. He was also interested in Indiana, South Alabama and Southern Miss.

Woodyard is a 6-foot, 241-pound linebacker, bringing the size the Tigers are looking for at the position. He'd be joining rising junior Nicholas Rodriguez, redshirt sophomore Brian Huff, redshirt junior Jeremiah Beasley and sophomore Dante McClellan. Woodyard and Rodriguez immediately become one of the stronger inside linebacker duos in the SEC, assuming Rodriguez takes the necessary jumps.

The room would be even stronger if Trotter returned. He'd be considered one of the best defensive players in the country if he did make his return, but he decided to test the NFL waters early. As of now, he looks like a Day 2 NFL draft pick, meaning the decision would be worth it.

Woodyard is filling big shoes with Trotter heading out, but the tandem of him and Rodriguez will pair nicely. Woodyard appears a bit more physical, while Rodriguez can help out in the pass game and use his speed in the run game.

