Mizzou LB Khalil Jacobs Reflects on Recovery Process Post-Injury
Following a win over the UMass Minutemen last season, the Missouri Tigers lost a truly impactful player on the defensive side of the ball for the rest of that year. Khalil Jacobs, a transfer from South Alabama, was finally starting to make an impact for the Tigers after suffering a season-ending injury.
Now, he's ready to get back after it while being restored back to full health.
That being said, his recovery process was a long and challenging road. It all started with the days following the game and injury, where understanding what had truly happened was a challenge.
"It took me a minute to actually, you know, process what happened," Jacobs said at an August 5 press conference. "That was the first time I ever got a serious, season-ending injury. It kinda shook me up for a little bit, but I realized I couldn't harp on it too much and I gotta get back to work."
Once he'd wrapped his head around what had happened, the actual rehab process was the clear next step. It took plenty of long days and hard, brutal work to get back to full speed, but it's a process he's now overcome.
"It's coming in, like, twice a day, being able to work on mobility and strengthen the exercises to be able to get back right and feel 100% every day," Jacobs said.
Jacobs was just starting to make an impression on Missouri's roster when he was injured. He recorded 14 tackles and two sacks in only five games. That included a five-tackle game against UMass, the one where he ended up getting injured.
It was clear that the former South Alabama Jaguar was good enough to play in the SEC and the Tigers. It wasn't easy for that dream to be cut short.
"I was deemed to play in the SEC," Jacobs said. "So finally getting that shot and then it'd been taken away from me in an instant, it kind of shook me up a little bit."
With Jacobs back, more than just his on-field presence is being felt. He's emerged as a leader for the Tigers, whether it's for younger players or incoming transfers.
One transfer in Missouri's linebacker room, who's expected to be one of the best players on the defense, has even managed to take things away from Jacobs, who's helping him get adjusted to life at Missouri.
"Pick his brain about different things, different schemes you may see, just anything I may not know and I have questions about because at the end of the day, I'm still trying to grow as a person and a player at the end of the day, and I can always find something to learn," linebacker Josiah Trotter said.
This mentorship and leadership role is one that Jacobs seems to be embracing. It doesn't matter who he's taking under his wing; he's just happy to do it.
"It's good to be able to show the younger guys what it looks like to be in [the] Zou squad and be able to show them the standard and be able to push guys each and every single day and show them what it feels like to win and not to let yourself get inside your head about quitting or giving in to which you're playing," Jacobs said.
A healthy Jacobs means an improved Missouri defense. He brings so much to the table and is a unique style of linebacker, one who should make his presence felt this season.