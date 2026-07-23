Mizzou LB Nicholas Rodriguez Describes Stepping Into a Leadership Role

Missouri linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez had quite the strong end to his 2025 sophomore season, logging five or more tackles in each of his last five games, including a 15-tackle performance in the season-finale Gator Bowl against Virginia, which was the highest amount of tackles in a single game by any Tiger in 2025.

With Josiah Trotter, Triston Newson and Khalil Jacobs headed off to the NFL, Rodriguez is the lone returner of the top four linebackers from the 2025 edition of "Death Row Defense." Linebackers weren't Missouri's only position group to lose its leaders, though — nine of the top-13 snap leaders either hit the transfer portal or exhausted eligibility, leaving the leadership hanging in the balance.

Rodriguez, who already has enough on his plate with the tall task of filling second-round NFL draft pick Josiah Trotter's shoes, has made the team his top priority this offseason.

"I'm just trying to be a better man for my team," Rodriguez said at SEC Media Days. "Try to be the best leader I can be and just lead us in that direction and just make the team come together as one, and be the team to do it."

Among the departures over the offseason were all four defensive captains: Jacobs, Daylan Carnell, Jalen Catalon and Zion Young. Rodriguez was named a captain for spring ball, and granted his appearance at SEC Media Days, seems like a strong candidate to hold the title for the regular season as well.

One captain that is returning is left tackle Cayden Green, who Rodriguez implied would help lead the team alongside him, despite being on the opposite side of the ball.

"Just looks like another year just leading the guys," Rodriguez said. "It's not just me. It's (Cayden Green), it's (Dominick Giudice), it's all death row, all ambush. We're all working together to strive for a common goal. I'm obviously blessed to be in this position and I'm grateful for it."

Not only does Rodriguez's infectious personality bleed through in his interviews, it also shines on the field. His fly-around, shot-out-of-a-canon, physical style of play makes the budding star a pleasure to watch, and a nightmare to line up against.

Look out, defenders, because Rodriguez is quite excited about that physicality making a return to the gridiron.

"I'm most excited for the physicality part of my game," Rodriguez said. "I feel like, coming from a wrestling background, I have the opportunity to showcase that this year. being physical at the point of attack. I'm excited for that."

It's never ideal to lose a collection of talent like Trotter, Jacobs and Newson all in one offseason. But with Rodriguez helming Missouri's re-shaped linebacker room, it seems to be in good hands.

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