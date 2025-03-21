Mizzou Lineman Cayden Green Improving in Multiple Areas After Sophomore Year
Football players practice to improve their skills. Missouri Tigers offensive guard Cayden Green has undergone that exact process, displaying a tremendous amount of growth compared to this point during last season.
He's one of two returning starters on the offensive line alongside Connor Tollison, meaning the two have assumed leadership roles early on. New additions are also littered throughout the offensive line, forcing Green and Tollison to be the glue that brings them together.
“I think my biggest point of emphasis is just getting the guys trying to introduce them to what we do around here, trying to introduce them to the playbook, trying to help them understand things,” Green said.
Green saw ups and downs for the Tigers last season and he is fully aware of it. He was still solid and was good enough for Missouri, but there was certainly room for growth. Those are areas he's already improved in, with even more room for growth to take his game to the next level.
“Some things that went well. I think the [is] list a lot longer [of] things that didn't go well,” Green said. “I don't think the season went quite the way I wanted it to, but I'm glad I got adjusted to the SEC speed and physicality. So I guess that's a plus.”
Having a year in the program and conference is also a difference maker. He's used to the system, coaching staff and development program, which has paid dividends for his body and skill set. Extended time with director of athletic performance Ryan Russell, who commands the weight room training, is one of those things that's aided in the growth of Green.
“I know what to expect now. I have another year under coach Ryan Russell and, like I said, I'm really excited to get started,” Green said.
Individually, there are areas Green had to improve in based on his year-one performance with the Tigers. He committed four penalties last year, the third most on the offensive line and had issues with his hands and being too grabby. That was a priority for Green this offseason, making sure that wasn't the case for his junior year.
Being aware of his struggles is a good step in the right direction for him, along with making those strides on the field. As a leader, Green has made sure to improve in those areas for the better of the team.
“Really using my hands and pass growth has been a big, point of emphasis for me. It's something I struggled with last year,” Green said.
A topic of conversation over the last two years revolving around Green has been focused on where his true position is. He played a single snap last season at right guard and outside of that, the other 809 were at left guard.
There are now no doubts, whether it's from Green himself or the coaching staff, that Green's true position is at left guard. He's built good chemistry with Tollison and transfer lineman Dominick Giudice so far this offseason and has others around him that are built around him playing guard.
Playing his natural position just makes sense for him and the Tigers this season. Based on the personnel around him, including Keagen Trost to presumably start at left tackle and Tollison to reprise his role as the starting center once healthy, Green playing at left guard is an easy decision.
“My confidence is very high right now,” Green said. “I’m just trying to continue to get my football IQ up, but I could play outside too. It don't matter.”
Green will be called upon to be reliable on the front line this season for the Tigers, especially with so many new skill position players. His improvements so far indicate that's the case, but he has to prove it once the season starts.