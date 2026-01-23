Mizzou's Most Intriguing Returners on Defense for 2026: The Buzz

Solid defense has become a staple of Missouri football over the last few seasons, especially when the Tigers are expected to have a high-powered offense. When those offenses haven't performed like many thought they would, the defensive side of the ball has always stepped up and done its part.



The 2026 season for the Tigers on defense might be iffy. They are losing some NFL-level talent, like Zion Young, Chris McClellan, Josiah Trotter and Damon Wilson II, leaving the need for many holes to be filled. Not all of those were filled with transfer portal additions, however. It seems likely that at a few positions, Missouri will rely on development for new starters and depth pieces.

Here's a look at a few of the most intriguing returners on the defensive side of the ball for MU.

Nicholas Rodriguez

As a true sophomore, Rodriguez emerged as one of the most important players on Missouri's defense. That will likely be the case for his junior year, where he'll split inside linebacker duties with Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard Jr.



Rodriguez finished the 2025 season with 61 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. He took a jump many people were expecting, possibly even exceeding some expectations. If another jump is in the cards for Rodriguez, he could turn into one of the best linebackers in the SEC.

Replacing Trotter is going to be a challenge. Adding Woodyard in the portal helps that plenty, but Rodriguez will need to continue to show improvement. His college career, so far, is on an upward trajectory, so improvements should be on the way.

Darris Smith

Smith is going to be thrown into the biggest role of his career next season. He may even be the top edge rusher for the Tigers, depending on any late transfer portal moves occurring. Smith has battled injuries for most of his college career, but he proved last season that he could be a mainstay, or maybe even more, for Missouri.



The Tigers are going to need exactly that in 2026. Missouri didn't do as good a job as it has in the past of revamping its defensive end room, leaving a few guys who don't have a ton of starting experience to take on bigger roles. Smith, who recorded 15 total tackles and four sacks last season, will be leading the charge in that front.

Missouri has some interesting personnel in that group, including Smith, who can move around the field with his frame and athleticism. Smith, along with Langden Kitchen, Jaden Jones, Daeden Hopkins, DeMarcus Johnson and CJ May, are going to have to find consistent ways to stop the run and get after the quarterback.

Langden Kitchen

Kitchen was one of the biggest surprises on the Missouri defense last season. His role will be expanded in 2026 more than many probably imagined, as it was in 2025. He finished his first season with the Tigers with 14 tackles and half a sack, proving to be a big, physical run defender.



The Tigers are going to need more out of Kitchen during his senior year. With the personnel coming in on the defensive line, it's very likely that Kitchen will have a starting role or something close to it. Regardless of what it is, he'll have to be more productive in his final year of college football.

Santana Banner

Banner was a sneaky surprise on the defense last season, finishing the year with 59 total tackles and an interception. He's a long and rangy safety that took a huge step up in 2025 in a room with proven veterans like Daylan Carnell and Jalen Catalon.



Losing those veterans is going to make the leap that Banner takes more important. He's still young and he's still learning, but the Tigers need more production from him right away. Luckily for the Tigers and Banner, he has all the right athletic traits and signs of being productive to be a monster in the secondary.

The Buzz: Friday, Jan. 23

Eli Drinkwitz added to some speculation that Missouri could be in the mix to land some final top transfer portal targets with a "bat signal" post early Thursday morning. The post was made hours after former Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee, a player the Tigers are rumored to be in the running for, officially entered the transfer portal.

🔥🐯🔥 — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) January 22, 2026

After sending the tweet, Drinkwitz spent the day visiting Quentin Burrell, a composite four-star wide receiver prospect from Chicago. Missouri offered the 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver in January of 2025.

Thank you @CoachDrinkwitz for making me a priority and coming to MC today to chop it up with me and my dad. Look forward to seeing @NastyWideOuts and being back to visit @MizzouFootball this spring pic.twitter.com/EAOzKixMhM — Quentin Burrell | 2027 WR (@quentinburrell7) January 22, 2026

Missouri extended an offer to another Chicago prospect, James Bell, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete. He's also recently received an offer from Kentucky. He plays running back for Simeon Career Academy.

Mizzou quote of the Day:

