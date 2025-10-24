Mizzou Must Stop These 3 Vanderbilt Players to Shut Down the Commodores
With a veteran group, No. 10 Vanderbilt is off to the best start in program history since 1950. No. 15 Missouri will look to hand the Commodores their first home loss of the season Saturday in Week 9.
Though there's been some stars at the front of the turnaround, Vanderbilt's depth has also been tested and rose to the occasion to form a well-rounded team.
Here's three Vanderbilt players that should be near the top of Missouri's scouting report for the week.
QB Diego Pavia
No Vanderbilt player has ever won the Heisman Trophy. Pavia might not be the first, but he might just get the closer than any Commodore has before.
He's a fearless, mobile quarterback who is willing to put his body on the line when scrambling, but also is a smart runner when it comes to evading defenders.
"I feel like every team in the country would want a quarterback like him because he's a competitor. Put his body on the line each and every snap," Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr. said.
Against Pavia, Missouri's pass rushers will need to do more than just making the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket. They'll also need to bring him down to prevent any last-ditch efforts from Pavia.
"He's a very headsy runner," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. He knows how to attack angles. He knows how to utilize pump fakes with the quarterback position. He knows how to eliminate angles, which is really just a savviness. He can get skinny and he can lower his shoulder. He's got all the traits you want of a really tough, physical runner.”
Vanderbilt's offense is focused on gaining dirty yards to stay ahead of the chains, making Pavia a perfect fit for the unit with the way he embraces contact in the run game and utilizes his safety valves on passes.
"He's another year into the system with the cohesion of that group," Drinkwitz said. "He's a magician back there. So we got to be really disciplined in how we tackle. Got to be disciplined in our angles, and it'll be a real challenge."
A duo of versatile tight ends
When joining Vanderbilt ahead of 2023, offensive coordinator Tim Beck brought two vital transfers with him from New Mexico State — Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers.
Stowers has been Pavia's one of favorite targets since the two ran the New Mexico State offense in 2023. The timing they've built shows.
Stowers currently leads Vanderbilt with 355 receiving yards on 28 catches. He did the same last season, ending the year 638 yards on 49 catches.
While Stowers is one of the best receiving tight ends in the country, senior Cole Spence has also played an important role in the Vanderbilt offense, with the Commodores frequently utilizing two tight end sets.
Using his 6-foot-7, 255-pound frame, Spence has been mostly employed as a blocker. But Vanderbilt managed to disguise its pass and run concepts enough to catch LSU off guard by then utilizing Spence as a receiving threat too. He caught five passes for 56 yards against LSU.
"I feel like this is really the first team to come across where they use a lot of tight ends," linebacker Josiah Trotter said. "They're very versatile when they do it, especially personnel wise."
LB Randon Fontenette
A former transfer from TCU, Fontenette is one of the most versatile and reliable players on the Vanderbilt defense, playing in the STAR position.
He's quick in pass coverage, but also a stout piece of a run defense that's currently allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the Southeastern Conference. He tied for the team lead in tackles for loss last season with eight.
Fontenette 's size and athleticism at the second level could pose a real threat to Missouri being able to establish its outside-zone run game. In Week 8 against Auburn, Missouri strayed away from outside runs, a staple of its offense, after its first attempt to do so resulted in a tackle for less.
Missouri will need to re-establish that efficiency in the run game to re-fuel its offense, but Fontenette could disrupt that.