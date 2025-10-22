Eli Drinkwitz Diagnoses Causes in Fall Off in Mizzou's Run Game
No. 15 Missouri ran into a big problem Saturday against Auburn.
The run game, which had been the engine for the MU offense for the rest of the season, had hit a brick wall. Missouri averaged just 2.1 yards per carry after averaging 6.4 through the first six games of the season.
But that big issue boils down to a few little things, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"I think it's a combination of making sure that we come back to plays that work, and of making sure that our offensive line and tight ends are playing aggressive and they aren't overthinking it, playing with better fundamentals," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday.
Against Auburn, Missouri's offensive line struggled to get any push off the line of scrimmage. 12 of running back Ahmad Hardy's 24 carries went for 1 yard or less. Missouri's offensive line was unable to set the perimeter it needed to in order to run to the outside effectively. There were also issues in blocking from Missouri's tight ends.
"I think we have to be better at pad level," Drinkwitz said of I didn't think our pad level was right. Didn't think our footwork was very good. We weren’t staying square, we were crossing over, so our second step wasn't where it needed to be. "
The fact that the issues, according to Drinkwitz, are basic fundamentals instead of skill or scheme, should be encouraging. But with how simple and foundational those elements are, it's also confusing as to why the Tigers haven't been able to master them yet.
It's why Drinkwitz is placing extra focus on what otherwise might seem like routine parts of practice.
“We call it ‘every damn day’ drills," Drinkwitz said. "You have to do those drills every damn day. The reality of it is, it's how you do those drills that matter. Like I can go every day and read a book, but if I'm not in tune to trying to read and grow and get better — if I'm not intentional about the work — I think we have to be more intentional about the work."
Drinkwitz hasn't spared responsibility for him or the rest of his staff, either. Ultimately, the staff is responsible for making sure the players are confident in their understanding of the playbook.
"As a coaching staff, we have to take the gray out so that we can play faster," Drinkwitz said. "I think when you watch, there's some timidness, like we're not firing off the ball confident in this is our target, this is our landmark, we're resetting the line of scrimmage. We were timid on what they were going to do. We have to eliminate that gray."
Drinkwitz also highlighted the offensive play calling as an area that needs to improve in order for the run game to get where it needs to. Specifically when it comes to sticking to concepts that work.
Hardy's longest gain in the second half was of 7 yards on a counter concept on his first carry of the third quarter. But then, Missouri didn't go back to that concept for the remainder of the game.
"We have to do a better job of coming back to plays that are working and not getting away from it," Drinkwitz said. "When you hit the counter for 8 (7) yards and you don't call it again, that ain’t good, period. And that's on me. I knew it was a good call, I got to reinforce that we got to get back to it."
While Missouri's pass game has been inconsistent for most of the season, the run game has had several moments of dominance. Getting back to that will be key for a Missouri offense that is still looking to solidify its identity.
Missouri's run game will have to return to the level it was early in the season when it takes on No. 10 Vanderbilt in Week 9. The Commodores' run defense has been the sixth-best in the Southeastern Conference, allowing just 92 yards on the ground per game.