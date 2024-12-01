Mizzou Narrowly Escapes Arkansas in Wintery Regular Season Finale
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before kickoff, more than three inches of snow covered Faurot Field. Afterward, victory cheers rang throughout, thanks to a 28-21 Missouri Tigers victory over its rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Missouri had to fight for every yard and every score they put on the board, as its regular-season finale at home, once again, came down to the wire. Fortunately for the Tigers, two hometown heroes, playing in their final game at Faurot Field, would give the Tigers the lead down the stretch.
The conditions in Columbia completely dictated the game strategy for the No. 21 ranked Tigers and the Razorbacks. Both squads brought talented quarterbacks to the field, but the slick turf and moisture on the football made creating an aerial attack challenging. It would prove, as the game progressed, that everything on offense would be a challenge and running the ball would be vital.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green defied those harsh conditions while throwing the ball. He finished the evening with 229 passing yards on 21-for-35 efficiency. He made incredible throws down the stretch of the game and nearly delivered a win for the Razorbacks
That didn't stop Green from coming out swinging in the first quarter. Green threw six passes on the first drive but only completed three. Arkansas missed on its fourth-down conversion and gave the ball right back to Missouri.
Missouri's passing attack didn't see much success to start. Quarterback Brady Cook looked like he was still dealing with the throwing hand injury he suffered against the Alabama Crimson Tide weeks back. On the Tigers' first offensive drive, Cook had two throws targeting senior receiver Theo Wease Jr., both falling flat and incomplete.
The emotions of this rivalry matchup appeared on multiple occasions. The Tigers suffered two possession-changing personal fouls in the first half, one against Chuck Hicks for a scrum after a play, placing the Razorbacks inches from scoring territory, which they capitalized on with seven points. Star receiver Luther Burden III threw a punch at an opposing Razorback after laying down a block, moving the Tigers back 15 yards. That drive came up empty and Burden dropped a wide-open pass shortly after.
A raucous Faurot Field fell silent two possession flips later, as Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson fell to the field after a hit to his head. The injury, clearly severe, left Jackson on the field for a significant amount of time. He was carted off the field and left the stadium in an ambulance, with the final minute of first-half play resuming shortly after. the Tigers had nothing to add to the scoreboard after the injury.
First-half struggles have plagued the Missouri offense all season but those issues appeared amplified against Arkansas. They scored only seven points, recorded 45 total yards of offense and the longest play of the half was a 16-yard run from senior running back Marcus Carroll.
The snow remained on the turf of Faurot as the second half began and temperatures continued to dip lower and lower. The precipitation and chill in the air limited what a Cook-led offense did in the first offense, so the Tigers elected to pass the ball three straight times to start the second half. It didn't go well, as Cook went 0-for-3 on the first drive.
Cook delivered down the stretch, despite a rough first half. He finished with 168 yards on 10-for-20 passing efficiency, looking limited as a passer. He added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown to his total offensive performance.
On the other sideline, Green continued to generate offense both on the ground and in the air. It was the Razorback running attack that helped the visitors find the end zone on three occasions. Senior back Ja'Quinden Jackson was at the forefront of it, rushing for 87 yards and scoring all three Razorback touchdowns. Thanks to his precision running and the gaps created by the Razorback offensive line, Jackson found holes on several instances for big runs.
A quiet Tiger offense added points to the board after a red zone drive was stalled and kicker Blake Craig drilled a 28-yard field goal. In need of momentum, on the following defensive drive, linebacker Triston Newson forced a fumble on Arkansas' Jackson and regained the football. The Tigers got that much-needed seven points thanks to a second score from Carroll, giving themselves a 17-14 lead.
Missouri had a standout rushing performance of its own. Carroll finished the game with 90 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. In a seemingly stalled offensive game for both teams, bigger, physical running backs were relied on to move the ball down the field.
It's true that the Tigers struggled to move the ball down the field, but they got the explosive play they needed when Cook connected on a short curl route to Wease Jr. for 70 yards into scoring territory. Unfortunately for Missouri, the Tigers had to settle for three points on a. 34-yard field goal from Craig. The Razorback offense followed that up with a gutsy drive, resulting in another touchdown from Jackson.
Once again, Missouri needed life on offense. They found it after Cook scrambled 30 yards into the endzone for a score and found Burden on the two-point conversion. Missouri led by a touchdown with under two minutes to play, giving Green and company a final chance to score.
Green made some throws, but safety Joseph Charleston made a game-saving breakup in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. Green's final throw was incomplete and the Tigers, for the fourth time this season, escaped with a narrow SEC victory at home.