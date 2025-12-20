Which Transfer Departures Will Affect Mizzou the Most?: The Buzz

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on two outgoing transfers whose absence will affect the team the most in the future.

Roster attrition is an expected part of the offseason for college football now, and Missouri has been especially hit by it early this offseason.



As of Dec. 19, nine Missouri players have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2. That group includes three starters from the 2025 team, plus four members of the 2025 signing class.

Within those two groups, Missouri will be significantly impacted in both the 2026 season, and also in years down the line. But which of those departures will affect the team the most in both the immediate future and in the long-term picture?

On top of those departures, the program is set to lose several other starters to graduation or the NFL draft. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers will have to have a succesful year on the other end of the transfer portal to replenish the roster.

To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow our roster and coaching staff tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Dec. 20.

Mizzou's Weekend Schedule

Sunday



Women's basketball (10-3) vs. Northern Alabama at noon on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Missouri basketball player Marcus Allen, who now plays for Miami, shared he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in December. A GoFundMe has been created to support Allen and his family.

Earlier this month, Marcus was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy.



Our hearts are with him and his family during this time. A GoFundMe has been created to support them & every contribution helps them focus on his recovery.



🔗 https://t.co/ZknR3Euil1 pic.twitter.com/ibYzKhWi0P — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) December 19, 2025

Former Missouri tight ends coach Casey Woods accepted the head coach job at Missouri State. Woods also worked with Drinkwitz in stints at Auburn and Arkansas State.

𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹.



Casey Woods officially becomes the 23rd head football coach at Missouri State.



🔗 https://t.co/xCTzyDRslt#GoBears | #WeAreMoState | @CoachCaseyWoods pic.twitter.com/ZN8bt6tQgr — Missouri State Football (@MoStateFootball) December 19, 2025

Several Missouri football players officially earned their degrees Friday.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I could sit here and talk three hours about building a program. You got to recruit, you got to build the program, you got to change attitudes, you got to change habits. You got to get bigger, stronger, and quicker. I could go on and on and on. That's the program that everyone puts in. I think some programs are more difficult to build than others depending upon the circumstances. I take it day by day. I said when I got here at my press conference that it was going to take a lot of energy. I knew that. But I still don't have to like it when things go wrong.” Gary Pinkel

Read more Missouri Tigers news: