Mizzou Needs Its WR Core to Step Up Against Texas A&M: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why one specific wide receiver will need to step up for the Tigers if they want to win in Week 11.
If the Missouri Tigers want to claim a win over No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday, they'll need their group of wide receivers to step up. More specifically, the services of slot-man Kevin Coleman Jr. will be of vast importance.
Coleman was the most reliable option for freshman quarterback Matt Zollers against Vanderbilt when he came in suddenly, outside of redshirt freshman tight end Jude James. He finished the game with 109 yards on seven receptions, a few of which came in late in the game.
The reliable route-running and hands of Coleman showed up for Zollers and the Tigers. His three catches on the final drive nearly led Missouri to a score. If the pair can tap back into that against Texas A&M, the offense might be operating at a higher level than some think.
Finding ways to get Zollers comfortable in the passing game will be important in general if the Tigers want to win. It's very likely that Coleman will be at the forefront, given he's been the most leaned-on receiving option all season long for the Tigers.
Here's the morning buzz for Friday, Nov. 7.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
- Volleyball fell 3-1 to No. 2 Kentucky.
- Women's basketball defeated Tulane 77-69 on the road. Shannon Dowell reached 1,000 career points.
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball took on Kentucky on Senior Night. The Tigers have five seniors on the roster: libero Maya Sands, middle blocker Regan Haith, outside hitter Janet deMarrais, middle blocker Tyrah Ariail, and outside hitter Caylen Alexander.
- Missouri wrestling is getting going, and Intermatwrestle.com revealed some rankings. Most notably, redshirt senior Josh Edmond sits at No. 6 in the 149-pound weight class. Edmond is a three-time NCAA Qualifier (2022, 2024, and 2025).
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“[Mizzou coaches] teach you a level of toughness and respect and demand a lot out of you as a student-athlete. I think they did a really good job in helping me get my mind ready to play in the NFL.”- Shane Ray
