Mizzou Newcomer Listed as Top 10 RB in Country
The Missouri Tigers made multiple splashes in the transfer portal, one of which came at the running back position. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff added to-be sophomore Ahmad Hardy from Louisiana-Monroe, one of the nation's leading rushers last year as a freshman.
Hardy rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season on 237 carries, cementing his name as one of the best in the nation only one year into his college career. He's now made the move to the Southeastern Conference and will look to continue his production with the Tigers.
Because of his excellent first season, On3's Greg McElroy included Hardy in his list of top-10 running backs for this coming season. McElroy ranked him as the ninth-best running back in the country, surrounded by various greats at the position.
"Hardy comes to Missouri after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe," McElroy wrote. "Now going into his sophomore season, Hardy could be one of the better running backs in the SEC. Missouri got a good one going into 2025."
It's very possible that Hardy turns out to be one of the best running backs in the SEC. His lack of experience may present as an issue, especially when it comes to the level of competition. The defenders he will play against next season will be much stronger and more skilled compared to those he faced in his freshman year, which could be an obstacle he faces.
The Missouri coaching staff and others have nothing but positive things to say about the addition of Hardy. He gained plenty of respect with UL-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference and nationally as well, emerging as arguably the best group of five running back in the country. When Drinkwitz was recruiting Hardy out of the transfer portal, that same theme stood when he asked around about Hardy.
"I hope people would speak as highly of me when they call my assistant coaches, because that guy couldn’t say enough positive things — about Ahmad as a teammate, a player, a young man. He was happy for his success. And that really made us excited to add him here," Drinkwitz said about Hardy following the conclusion of a spring practice on April 8.
Joining the former Warhawk in the running back room are redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts, redshirt junior Tavorus Jones and true freshman Marquise Johnson. With those four, the Tigers should be set at the running back spot for this season and the foreseeable future.
Hardy is accompanied on the list by two other SEC running backs, among others. Quintrevion Wisner of Texas had a breakout season last year for the Longhorns, rushing for 1,064 yards. Jadyn Ott of Oklahoma recently made the transfer portal move to Norman from California University, where he struggled after suffering an ankle injury. Those three, including Hardy, should be some of the conference's best ball carriers next season.
Greg McElroy's top-10 running backs nationally
1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
2. Makhi Hughes, Oregon
3. Kaytron Allen, Penn State
4. Nick Singleton, Penn State
5. Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
6. Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech
7. Tre Wisner, Texas
8. Isaac Brown, Louisville
9. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
10. Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma