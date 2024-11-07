Mizzou, Oklahoma Availability Report - Brady Cook's Encouraging Status
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers shared positive injury updates in the first availability report of the week ahead of their Week 11 matchup with Oklahoma.
This article will be updated with the new reports leading up to game day.
Missouri Wednesday Availability Report:
• QB Brady Cook - Questionable
• RB Nate Noel - Questionable
• OL Logan Reichert - Questionable
• LG Cayden Green - Probable
• WR Mookie Cooper - Doubtful
• LB Brayshawn Littlejohn - Doubtful
Starting quarterback Brady Cook was listed as doubtful the Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Missouri's Week 9 battle with Alabama, but starts this week off with a better designation. He's dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Auburn and a upper body injury he suffered against Alabama.
Starting running back Nate Noel and wide receiver Mookie Cooper fully missed the game against Alabama, with Noel because of a foot injury suffered against Auburn and an unknown injury for Cooper.
Oklahoma Wednesday Availability Report:
Here's the information without bolding:
• WR Jayden Gibson - Out
• WR Nic Anderson - Out
• WR Andrel Anthony - Out
• DB Gentry Williams - Out
• DB Kendel Dolby - Out
• OL Geirean Hatchett - Out
• OL Jacob Sexton - Out
• OL Jake Taylor - Out
• RB Jovantae Barnes - Questionable
• WR Jalil Farooq - Questionable
• WR Deion Burks - Questionable
• RB Gavin Sawchuk - Questionable
• DL Adepoju Adebawore - Questionable
• OL Joshua Bates - Questionable
• OL Michael Tarquin - Questionable
• DL Ethan Downs - Probable