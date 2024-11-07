Mizzou Central

Mizzou, Oklahoma Availability Report - Brady Cook's Encouraging Status

The starting quarterback of the Missouri Tigers seems to be headed in the right direction.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass in warm ups before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass in warm ups before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 24 Missouri Tigers shared positive injury updates in the first availability report of the week ahead of their Week 11 matchup with Oklahoma.

This article will be updated with the new reports leading up to game day.

Missouri Wednesday Availability Report:

• QB Brady Cook - Questionable
• RB Nate Noel - Questionable
• OL Logan Reichert - Questionable
LG Cayden Green - Probable
WR Mookie Cooper - Doubtful
• LB Brayshawn Littlejohn - Doubtful

Starting quarterback Brady Cook was listed as doubtful the Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Missouri's Week 9 battle with Alabama, but starts this week off with a better designation. He's dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Auburn and a upper body injury he suffered against Alabama.

Starting running back Nate Noel and wide receiver Mookie Cooper fully missed the game against Alabama, with Noel because of a foot injury suffered against Auburn and an unknown injury for Cooper.

Oklahoma Wednesday Availability Report:

Here's the information without bolding:

• WR Jayden Gibson - Out
• WR Nic Anderson - Out
• WR Andrel Anthony - Out
• DB Gentry Williams - Out
• DB Kendel Dolby - Out
• OL Geirean Hatchett - Out
• OL Jacob Sexton - Out
• OL Jake Taylor - Out
• RB Jovantae Barnes - Questionable
• WR Jalil Farooq - Questionable
• WR Deion Burks - Questionable
• RB Gavin Sawchuk - Questionable
• DL Adepoju Adebawore - Questionable
• OL Joshua Bates - Questionable
• OL Michael Tarquin - Questionable
• DL Ethan Downs - Probable

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football