Mizzou OL Cayden Green Named to Sports Illustrated Preseason All-American Team
Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green has been a hot name nationally when it comes to preseason awards. He's added more to his resume entering his junior season, being named a first-team preseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.
The preseason award nominations for Green have been rolling in throughout the build-up to the 2025-26 season. He's been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press and ESPN, while also being listed a top-100 player by ESPN and being listed on the Outland Trophy Watchlist.
This is Green's second year with the Tigers after transferring in from Oklahoma. He's only a junior and has plenty of NFL interest surrounding his name. Pro Football Focus lists Green as the No. 55 player in the upcoming draft, along with the second-best guard.
Green is in a unique situation with the Tigers, at the moment. After playing left guard all of last season for Missouri, he's now being kicked outside to left tackle. Some shuffling on the Missouri offensive line has led to this change.
The Lee Summit, Missouri, native started his college career as a tackle, so this change is really nothing new to him. Green now has impactful snaps at both positions.
"I played my whole freshman year pretty much at guard. All the valuable reps were at guard," Green said Tuesday. "So, obviously, I was a lot more comfortable inside (during his sophomore season), and it was also a new offense, a new scheme, and even a new conference. So I feel like now I know what to expect, so that'll help me with the transition."
Green has also emerged as an important leader for the Tigers over the offseason. He's one of only two returning starters on the Missouri offensive line, making his leadership and experience very important.
"He has that," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I think it's coming out of him right now with that leadership role put on him, so very excited about these guys."
First Team Offense
QB: Drew Allar, Penn State
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Kaytron Allen, Penn State
RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OT:: Spencer Fano, Utah
OG: Cayden Green, Missouri
OG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
First Team Defense
DE: Colin Simmons, Texas
DE: Mikail Kamara, Indiana
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson
DT: Zane Durant, Penn State
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB: Daylen Everette, Georgia
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
First Team Specialists
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
PR: Parker Kingston, BYU
KR: Makai Lemon, USC
AP: Koi Perich, Minnesota