Mizzou OL Cayden Green Sees Chemistry Coming Naturally to Offensive Line
If you ask head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the biggest positional competition for the Missouri Tigers is on the offensive line. Now, five days into fall camp, it's starting to become clearer what each player on Missouri's offensive front is capable of.
At the bare minimum, the group is starting to gel together. This is a process they went through at this same time last year, so it's one that a few of the returners are familiar with. Left guard Cayden Green is pleased with where the position group is at, both on and off the field.
"We spent a lot of time together, and we put a lot of work in together over the summer and over the spring," Green said on Friday. It's the same squad we had in the spring. So I think the chemistry has kind of just come naturally as we hang out together and as we put in work."
More specifically, in the positional competition, the left tackle spot has two clear candidates. Johnny Williams, a transfer from West Virginia, and Jayven Richardson, a returning junior, are the two men for the job.
It's still early into fall camp and neither player appears to have the edge over the other, but both guys are starting to look more comfortable. This is starting to increase the confidence of those in and around the team, including Green.
"We got two guys that both know what they're doing," Green said. "So I know either way it goes, we're in good hands."
When it comes to the addition of a new left tackle, things like communication and movement can be tricky, especially from Green's perspective. So far, the adjustment to both Williams and Richardson isn't posing much of a challenge.
This is likely due to the close-knit nature of the group, a concept that's been furthered by guys like Green and Tollison. Without that, the integration process would be much more challenging.
"Naturally, it's supposed to be, but we've kind of just been able to pick up where Marcus [Bryant] left off last year," Green said.
It's also been easy for Green because, in his eyes, both Richardson and Williams are playing well. If it were the other way around, it might not be the same story.
"They're both doing really well, so it hasn't been much of a andjustment," Green said.
Richardson appears to be showing clear growth from his initial time with the team to now. His pass-blocking ability has become a signature of his game, which wasn't the case last season in practices.
"Jayven, he's a night and day better," Green said. "I think his pass protection has really improved. He's always been a good run blocker, but he's really improved his pass protection."
Williams is also getting his footing in the system and has shown similar pass-protection improvements in his short time with the team. According to Green, his improvement has been bountifully displayed compared to the spring practice window.
"Johnny looks great," Green said. "He's really good at pass protection. He's starting to understand the scheme a lot more than he was in the spring."
Arguably, the most reliable player on the offensive line is rising senior Connor Tollison. There haven't been any issues with him so far, especially given his injury recovery. In fact, he's the leader the offensive line needs at the moment.
Guys like Dominick Giudice and Keagen Trost, two offseason transfers who are expected to start, have also been a big help to everyone around. They have multiple years of starting experience between the two, which is carrying over to those who are less experienced.
"Connor knows what he's doing at all times and he helps us all get on the same page and having guys like Dom and Keagen, they all they all help us get on the same page," Green said. "They're all super experienced."
Outside of the players, it's clear to the coaching staff that this group of guys is determined to step up and be ready to go by the beginning of the season.
Offensive line coach Brandon Jones also shares this sentiment. Even with the plethora of new faces around, they are still motivated and excited to continuously improve, leading up to the start of the season and beyond.
"I think they've been a lot more motivated, to say the least," Jones said. "But just their consistency, their work ethic, their post-workout workouts that they do, they do a lot of stuff on Saturdays, whether I'm here or not."
This might be the position group with the most to prove once the season arrives, but players like Green will be there to ensure their success. So far, it seems like they are off to a good start.