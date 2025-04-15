Report: Mizzou Predicted to be Active in Spring Portal Window
With the spring window of the transfer portal opening in a day, a variety of teams will be on the hunt to fill final needs on their rosters. According to a 247sports report, the Missouri Tigers could be one of those teams that is active with transfer portal moves.
Missouri has multiple perceived needs they could attack in the spring window, including on the offensive line and the interior of the defensive line, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz still remains confident in what he has on the roster.
"I feel very strongly — and maybe content’s not the right word — but very confident in our football team right now. I think we have a very talented football team," Drinkwitz said.
Plenty of players are already in the transfer portal at those positions, so it may not be a shock to see the Tigers add depth there. The offensive line is a great example of this, especially with there still being uncertainty at the left tackle and right guard spots as of now.
The Tigers were active in the first opening of the portal, adding 18 transfers the first time around. The highlights of that class are former Georgia defensive end Damon Wilson and former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula, along with many others.
Drinkwitz's roster has seen multiple departures, none of which seem to have come as a surprise. He expected around eight departures, a number that has yet to be surpassed. The number of players that leave also may signify the number of players Drinkwitz and his staff decide to add.
"So unless there’s a huge surprise, which I haven’t seen so far, I don’t anticipate that we have to go get this position or that position," Drinkwitz said. "But if somebody leaves and that provides us an opportunity — either to add the best player available, or maybe to add a younger guy who can come in and develop — or if we feel like we need to create some competition because certain players aren’t achieving at the level we want them to, and we need to challenge them... because the only thing better than competition is a lot of competition — then yeah, we may factor that in."
Nothing is certain in this final window of the portal and the Tigers could go in multiple directions, especially when it comes to targeting the best players available. Going after young players to create competition and let them develop is another avenue Missouri could go toward, as well.