Mizzou Product Theo Wease Jr. Listed as 'Standout' at Dolphins Rookie Camp
Former Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. is beginning to make a name for himself in Florida.
The Tigers' leading receiver for the 2024 season made some impressions during his first few practices with the Miami Dolphins during the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
"The one player who stood out was rookie free agent WR Theo Wease Jr.," Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI wrote. "He went up and high-pointed the ball on two 7-on-7 passes."
Wease's ability to leap and fight for contested catches is a signifigant part of what made him succesful at Missouri. This also caught the attention of the ESPN reporter on the Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques.
"I liked UDFA WR Theo Wease Jr.’s ability to high point the ball in traffic and pluck it out the air," Louis-Jacques wrote in a social media post.
Wease signed a $230,000, fully-guaranteed contract with the Dolphins shortly after going unselected in the 2025 NFL draft. He's looking to stand out on a Dolphins roster that includes three other wide receivers who signed as undrafted free agents, including Arkansas product Andrew Armstrong.
Wease's position coach in Miami is veteran Robert Prince, who was also the wide receivers coach at Boise State in 2011, and offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013 when current Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore was a wide receiver for Boise State.
The next opportunity Wease has to impress in Miami is at the team's OTA and mandatory minicamp sessions, set for late May and early June respectively.