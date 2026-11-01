Mizzou rises in both major polls after win over Arkansas

Missouri football took care of business Saturday and left Fayetteville with victory cigars, beating Arkansas 34-10 in the latest edition of the Battle Line Rivalry to move to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his return to the field, totaling 5 yards on two carries, while fellow tailback Jamal Roberts rushed for 138 yards and a score — while catching another touchdown — on 23 carries. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20 of his 31 passes.

Missouri now sits sixth in the SEC but holds the same overall and conference record as LSU, Tennessee and Texas.

As a result of the weekend slate of games, Missouri jumped up to 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Here's the full poll results.

Missouri is 1-1 this season against opponents currently ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, having lost lost 31-3 to now-No. 12 Ole Miss and beat now-No. 25 Florida 45-17. The Tigers will still play three opponents on the ranking.

Full AP Poll results:

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Notre Dame

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

7.BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Indiana

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Houston

18. USC

19. Missouri

20. Boise State

21. Iowa

22. New Mexico

23. South Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Florida

Missouri is eighth of nine SEC teams in the ranking, with Florida being the only conference team trailing the Tigers.

Missouri will next host No. 10 Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tigers jump in coaches poll

Mizzou rose from No. 23 to No. 19 in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll. Missouri is the last of eight SEC teams ranked in the poll, although South Carolina and Florida are the first two teams out.

Below is the full results from the latest poll.

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Indiana

4. Utah

5. UCLA

6. Notre Dame

7. Kentucky

8. BYU

9. Alabama

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Houston

19. Missouri

20. Iowa

21. Boise State

22. Arizona

23. Northwestern

24. SMU

25. New Mexico

Missouri will close the season with games against Texas, Georgia and Kentucky — all of whom are ranked on the coaches poll — followed by a regular-season finale against Oklahoma.

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