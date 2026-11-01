Mizzou rises in both major polls after win over Arkansas
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Missouri football took care of business Saturday and left Fayetteville with victory cigars, beating Arkansas 34-10 in the latest edition of the Battle Line Rivalry to move to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in Southeastern Conference play.
All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his return to the field, totaling 5 yards on two carries, while fellow tailback Jamal Roberts rushed for 138 yards and a score — while catching another touchdown — on 23 carries. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20 of his 31 passes.
Missouri now sits sixth in the SEC but holds the same overall and conference record as LSU, Tennessee and Texas.
As a result of the weekend slate of games, Missouri jumped up to 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Here's the full poll results.
Missouri is 1-1 this season against opponents currently ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, having lost lost 31-3 to now-No. 12 Ole Miss and beat now-No. 25 Florida 45-17. The Tigers will still play three opponents on the ranking.
Full AP Poll results:
1. Miami
2. Georgia
3. Utah
4. Notre Dame
5. UCLA
6. Indiana
7.BYU
8. Kentucky
9. Indiana
10. Texas
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas Tech
14. Wake Forest
15. LSU
16. Tennessee
17. Houston
18. USC
19. Missouri
20. Boise State
21. Iowa
22. New Mexico
23. South Carolina
24. Arizona
25. Florida
Missouri is eighth of nine SEC teams in the ranking, with Florida being the only conference team trailing the Tigers.
Missouri will next host No. 10 Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tigers jump in coaches poll
Mizzou rose from No. 23 to No. 19 in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll. Missouri is the last of eight SEC teams ranked in the poll, although South Carolina and Florida are the first two teams out.
Below is the full results from the latest poll.
1. Miami
2. Georgia
3. Indiana
4. Utah
5. UCLA
6. Notre Dame
7. Kentucky
8. BYU
9. Alabama
10. Ohio State
11. Texas
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas Tech
14. Wake Forest
15. LSU
16. Tennessee
17. USC
18. Houston
19. Missouri
20. Iowa
21. Boise State
22. Arizona
23. Northwestern
24. SMU
25. New Mexico
Missouri will close the season with games against Texas, Georgia and Kentucky — all of whom are ranked on the coaches poll — followed by a regular-season finale against Oklahoma.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright