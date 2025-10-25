Mizzou QB Beau Pribula Carted Off in Game at Vanderbilt, Latest Updates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula had to be carted off from the field during the third quarter of a game at Vanderbilt after being stuffed on a carry on fourth-and-goal.
Pribula was down on the field for several minutes to be evaluated by trainers. He needed assistance in order to hobble onto the golf cart. Pribula was then placed in a wheelchair, and his leg in an aircast as he was wheeled into the tunnel.
True freshman Matt Zollers will replace Pribula. Redshirt junior Sam Horn, who would otherwise be Missouri's backup, suffered a season-ending tibia injury in Week 1.
At the time Pribula exited, Missouri was tied with Vanderbilt at 3-3 near the beginning of the third quarter.
This post will be updated with more information.