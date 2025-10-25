Mizzou Central

Mizzou QB Beau Pribula Carted Off in Game at Vanderbilt, Latest Updates

Missouri's starting quarterback suffered an apparent injury on the Tigers' first drive of the third quarter.

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) runs from pressure from the Vanderbilt Commodores defense during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula had to be carted off from the field during the third quarter of a game at Vanderbilt after being stuffed on a carry on fourth-and-goal.

Pribula was down on the field for several minutes to be evaluated by trainers. He needed assistance in order to hobble onto the golf cart. Pribula was then placed in a wheelchair, and his leg in an aircast as he was wheeled into the tunnel.

True freshman Matt Zollers will replace Pribula. Redshirt junior Sam Horn, who would otherwise be Missouri's backup, suffered a season-ending tibia injury in Week 1.

At the time Pribula exited, Missouri was tied with Vanderbilt at 3-3 near the beginning of the third quarter.

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is carted from the field by medical personnel after he was injured on a fourth down run against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This post will be updated with more information.

JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

