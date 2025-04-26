Mizzou QB Brady Cook Signs UDFA Deal With New York Jets
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent after not getting selected in the 2025 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero. There were many spots in which it seemed Cook could have been selected, but it never happened.
Multiple quarterbacks went ahead of Cook in the draft, including Florida's Graham Mertz, North Dakota State's Cam Miller and Montana State's Tommy Mellott.
Despite not being drafted, Cook will now join Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock as the only two Missouri quarterbacks in the NFL. Lock was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019.
Cook is joining former teammate and first-round draft pick Armand Membou in New York. Membou was picked with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft.
Cook completed 62.6% of his passes last season as a Tiger, throwing for 2,535 yards. He threw 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Despite having a productive year, he was not a guaranteed draft pick. A strong showing at the Combine compelled the TEAM to take him.
Unofficial Pro-Day measurements
Height: 6-2 1/8
Weight: 214
Hand: 9 1/4
Arm: 32 1/2
Wingspan: 77 5/8
Bench Press: DNP
Vertical Jump: 37
Broad Jump: 10'8"
40-Yard Dash: 4.59
Short Shuttle: 4.17
L Drill: 7.01
Evaluation
Cook had an interesting final college season, to say the least. The Saint Louis native faced his fair share of struggles, from staying healthy to accuracy issues. It wasn't his best season in a Tiger uniform by any means, but he did deliver some remarkable moments.
No series of throws was as impressive as his fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers. After being knocked out early with an ankle injury, Cook returned late in the third quarter to mount a comeback over Auburn, doing so on a bum ankle in heroic fashion.
He did just about everything he could against the South Carolina Gamecocks, connecting with his star wide receiver Luther Burden III in the waning moments of the game to take the lead. It wasn't enough and the Gamecocks would score shortly after, but he almost pulled off another monumental win in Columbia, South Carolina.
Statistically, Cook did have a down year. He threw for 2,535 passing yards and 11 touchdowns on 201 completions, tagging along only two interceptions. His 62.6 percent completion percentage was the lowest of his five-year career with the Tigers as well.
The year before that was his best, recording 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. His deep-ball accuracy was the best it had ever been and his connection with all of the Missouri receivers was spot on. In general, Cook's decision-making and accuracy never looked better, which is the reason for so many questions about what happened during his final season.
Cook's ability to create and extend plays on his legs can't be overstated, either. He rushed for 1,127 rushing yards in his three seasons as a starter. It's an underrated part of his skillset as a quarterback and tends to get overshadowed by what he brings to the table as a passer.
Overall, Cook's time in Columbia was defined by his character and leadership. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his quarterback grew quite close over his time there, delivering over and over again when the Missouri Tigers needed it the most. Now, in somber fashion, it's time for Cook to move on to the professional level.
"What's that old weird saying? Don't cry because you're sad; be excited because it happened, or something like that? I'm fortunate that it happened," Drinkwitz said. "I'm fortunate that he stayed with us."