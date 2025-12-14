Five Players to Earn at Least One 2025 Heisman Trophy Vote and Finish Outside Top 10
The 2025 Heisman Trophy belongs to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who claimed the award in a landslide Saturday night.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia finished in second place, followed by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.
Every year, the Heisman Trophy Trust releases a list of the top-10 vote-getters across the country. But there aren’t just 10 players who received Heisman recognition. Of the 930 ballots collected for the 2025 award—870 media votes, 59 votes from former Heisman winners and one vote by the public at large—there were a few surprising names that earned a vote.
Before we begin, here’s a quick reminder on how the voting works: Each of the 930 ballots gave out a total of six voting points: Three points for a first-place vote, two points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote.
While 10 players will be remembered in history as the top-10 Heisman candidates in 2025, these players also received at least one voting point. (Note: Not all Heisman ballots were shared publicly. These players below were on ballots of media members who announced their top-three Heisman votes on social media.)
Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Voter: Shane Mettlen of DNR Sports
While Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love was the only running back to finish in the top 10 (and he finished third), Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy also had a big year. In 12 games for Missouri, Hardy led the SEC in rushing with 1,560 yards on 241 carries (6.5 average) and 16 touchdowns. Heisman voter Shane Mettlen had Hardy finishing second behind Pavia and in front of Mendoza in third.
Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
Voter: Koki Riley of Nola.com
No Big Ten quarterback threw for more yards than USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who completed 66.2% of his passes for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Maiava led the Trojans to a 9–3 record and an Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU. Maiava was third on Koki Riley’s ballot behind Pavia and Mendoza.
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Voter: Kevin Bilodeau of Live 5 News
Ty Simpson took over the quarterbacking duties at Alabama this season and put together a solid season, throwing for 3,268 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. While he didn’t do enough to receive top-10 Heisman recognition, he did help Alabama get back into the College Football Playoff after the Crimson Tide watched from their couches last year. Kevin Bilodeau had Simpson third on his ballot behind Mendoza and Love.
David Bailey, LB, Texas Tech
Voters: Kyle Golik of Nittany Sports Now and Antonio Morales of The Athletic
Move over, Jacob Rodriguez. There’s another Texas Tech linebacker in the Heisman conversation. David Bailey, a transfer from Stanford, racked up 17.5 tackles for loss and a Big 12-leading 13.5 sacks in 13 games in his first season with the Red Raiders. Heisman voter Antonio Morales had Bailey third behind Mendoza and Pavia, while another voter Kyle Golik slotted Bailey second behind Love and ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Voter: John Canzano of 750 The Game
One of the front-runners to win the Heisman early in the year, Moore’s résumé took a hit when he threw two interceptions in Oregon’s 30–20 loss to Indiana on Oct. 11. He tallied 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season and led the Ducks to an 11–1 record and a College Playoff berth. It wasn’t enough to keep his Heisman hopes alive, but it was enough to earn a third-place vote on John Canzano’s ballot behind Pavia and Mendoza.