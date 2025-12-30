Mizzou Receiver Accepts Shrine Bowl Invite: The Buzz

Top Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl game.

The Shrine Bowl is an annual collegiate all-star game that showcases the top senior football players from across the country. The event offers a platform for professional hopefuls to showcase their skill sets to league scouts ahead of the draft.

Coleman marked his final in-season collegiate game this past weekend with the Tigers' loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl. In his lone year with Missouri, he led the team in receptions and yards. Coleman added 66 receptions for 732 receiving yards in his senior campaign.

After previous stints at Jackson State, Louisville and Mississippi State, Coleman finished his career with 2,501 receiving yards, 198 catches and 12 touchdown grabs. He is expected to be taken in the mid-to-late rounds, offering teams a set of sure hands and big-play capabilities.

Former Missouri standout Luther Burden III went down with a quad injury on the final play of the Bears' Sunday Night Football loss to the 49ers. Although the injury is not expected to be serious, he is undergoing further evaluation. The rookie had a breakout performance, totaling career-highs of 8 catches and 138 yards along with a touchdown after missing Chicago's previous game with an ankle injury.

Bears WR Luther Burden, who was carted off the field after Sunday night’s game, suffered a quad injury that is not thought to be serious. He will undergo additional testing today. pic.twitter.com/OiTVFSNJwA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2025

New York Jets center Josh Myers spoke of former Tiger Armand Mebou and his position with the team. Myers called the 2025 7th overall pick a cornerstone of the franchise. He stated that Membou has all the strength, athleticism and smarts he needs to be a very good player in the league.

Josh Myers on Armand Membou's potential pic.twitter.com/dCHlGMSP4Q — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 29, 2025

Cooper Williams, who served as an assistant for Missouri in 2024, is expected to join the Buffalo coaching staff as an offensive line coach. He previously served as a graduate assistant with Florida State before joining the Tigers. This past year, Williams rejoined the Seminoles for this past season.

Buffalo is expected to hire Florida State assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams as its new offensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before spending this season at FSU, worked at Missouri last year. Before that, was a graduate assistant at FSU from 2020-23. pic.twitter.com/pkGTCtvW6L — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2025

