Mizzou Looking to Sell Naming Rights to Memorial Stadium

Mizzou Athletics is “moving forward” to securing a partnership for the naming rights to Memorial Stadium, the athletics department announced in a news release Tuesday.

If a partnership is made, “Memorial” will be removed from the name, the title the stadium has held since opening in 1926, being dedicated to the University of Missouri students and alumni who died in World War I.



The athletics program is looking for ways to still honor the original dedication, per the release.

Missouri would become the third SEC football stadium to include corporate naming rights, joining Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Both of the other programs sold the naming rights within the last nine years.

Vanderbilt sold its naming rights to FirstBank on a 10-year agreement in 2022, while Kentucky sold its to Kroger on a 12-year agreement in 2017.

"This is another incredible opportunity to position Mizzou Athletics for the future," Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in the release. “Memorial Stadium enters its second century as college athletics continues to evolve rapidly. Securing naming rights reflects our 'Will to Win,' which includes a commitment to investing aggressively in our ability to recruit, retain and compete to win championships, while also being thoughtful and intentional in honoring our past."

The search for a corporate partnership for Missouri comes as the program is completing a $250-million upgrade project that is set to be complete ahead of the 2026 season, the stadium’s 100th year of use.

