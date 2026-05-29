Mizzou Recruiting Official Visit Primer: May 29-31

Missouri football is setting up for its first weekend of official visitors for the summer, with a few key targets hitting the road and heading to Columbia. The Tigers will get the chance to make some first impressions during a key time in the new recruiting period.

The Tigers will have two composite four-star recruits on campus this weekend, along with a group of solid three-stars who have the chance to rise up the rankings. Three of this weekend's visitors are also from the state of Missouri, showing Eli Drinkwitz's desire to prioritize in-state recruits.

Here's a look into the group of visitors this coming weekend in Columbia.

Who's visiting Mizzou the weekend of May 29?

4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn

4-star CB Evan Via (reported)

3-star OT Jack Marquard

3-star DL Sean Saint Fleur

3-star IOL Luke Injaychock (Mizzou commit)

3-star EDGE Chris Kasky

3-star EDGE Javion Herrington

3-star LB Kobe Rhymes (reported)

The biggest name of the bunch is Kuhn, a native of Kansas City. He attends St. Pius X High School and is the No. 210 player in national composite rankings and would be another huge addition to this class on the offensive line. A recent addition to the list, reportedly, was four-star cornerback Evan Via. The St. Louis native was added to Missouri's first slate of visitors soon before the visits began. Getting him on campus is a good sign.

The Tigers don't have their eyes set on a ton of cornerback recruits in this class, so getting Via on campus early is a big move for them. Landing Via's services could be a good sign for the potential depth of the cornerback room moving forward.

Via's visit, along with linebacker Kobe Rhymes, is reported by 247Sports to be happening. Missouri On SI confirmed every other visitor on this weekend's list.

A Missouri commit will be making the trip in three-star interior offensive lineman Luke Injaychock. He committed to the Tigers May 1 and became the second commitment on the offensive line. The three in-state prospects visiting this weekend are Kuhn, Via and three-star Kansas City linebacker Kobe Rhymes.

Defensive linemen Sean Saint Fleur and Javion Herrington aren't exactly from around town, but they have intriguing athletic profiles and could be risers in national recruiting rankings. Saint Fleur is the No. 738 player in the class and Herrington is No. 1,026. Both could be solid additions on the defensive line.

It's not clear whether commitments will start rolling in after this weekend or not. As things stand, it's currently on the lighter end of weekends with scheduled visits. 247Sports reports that the Tigers will host 17 players on the weekend of June 5, 11 players on the weekend of June 12 and 10 players on the weekend of June 19.

Regardless, this is a big first weekend for Drinkwitz and his staff. All of the players on this weekend's list have the chance to be impactful players down the road and locking them down early to eliminate other visits would only heighten the chances of that happening.

Check out our class of 2027 Missouri football recruiting tracker HERE.



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