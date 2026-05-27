5 Recruits Who Could Join Mizzou's 2027 Football Class: Pre-Summer Visit Edition

The 2027 recruiting cycle is about to pick up for the Missouri Tigers, with official visits on the horizon. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers currently sit at nine verbal commitments and more are certainly on the way.

Drinkwitz has spread the wealth so far in his 2027 class, targeting a variety of positions. He's landed his quarterback in three-star Braylen Warren, along with a pair of four-star in-state receiving targets in wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. and tight end Jack Brown.

The Tigers have also landed two safeties in the class with the additions of Jabarri Lofton and Keiran Govan. Most recently, they added three-star interior offensive lineman Luke Injaychock.

2027 Mizzou football commits

Activity in the 2027 cycle is about to pick up around the country. Starting this weekend, the Tigers are expected to host multiple recruits for the first slate of official visits, including three-star tackle Jack Marquard and three-star defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur.

Here's a look at five MU football targets who may join the 2027 class in the near future.

Keland Shelton Jr. - Charlotte, North Carolina ATH

For starters, Shelton picked up a crystal ball from Rivals reporter Chad Simmons on May 5. A three-star athlete from Charlotte, Shelton is a dynamic player who would add talent to whichever position he's recruited to play. Recent predictions say that Shelton might be the biggest name to keep an eye on moving into the summer.

He's the No. 737 player in the country, according to composite rankings. That also makes him the No. 72 player at his position and No. 28 in the state of North Carolina. The other two schools heavily in pursuit of Shelton are Wake Forest and Virginia.

It's worth noting that safeties coach Jacob Yoro is the one recruiting Shelton, while the linebackers' coaches for Wake Forest and Virginia are putting in most of the work on the East Coast.

According to 247Sports, Shelton is set to take an official visit to Columbia on June 12. He's headed to Wake Forest this coming weekend on May 29.

Kingston Miles - St. Louis RB

The Tigers have cycled through running back prospects to start the recruiting cycle and they seem to have landed on Miles. He's another product of St. Mary's High School, the same school that current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts attended.

That's a pretty good recruiting pitch, especially with the success of Roberts.

Miles is currently the No. 293 player in composite rankings, along with the No. 20 player and the sixth-best in Missouri. He released a list of seven schools that are his finalists April 13, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Auburn, Alabama and USC.

Right now, Miles is set to take an official visit to Alabama on the weekend of June 19. He's also set to visit Missouri on June 12.

Lawrence Britt - Memphis, Tennessee WR

Britt is a guy who very well may be on the radars of Missouri fans. He's one of the highest-rated players Drinkwitz and the Tigers have targeted in this class and landing him would be a huge addition.

The Memphis native is the No. 257 player in the country, No. 13 athlete and No. 12 player in the state of Tennessee. Clemson, Florida and Texas Tech are the other schools heavily in pursuit of Britt, with Clemson being a team that could contend for Britt's services.

Pairing Britt with Chris Harris Jr., another four-star wide receiver, could be a lethal combination. Both players are explosive athletes, giving incoming quarterback Braylen Warren plenty to work with.

According to 247Sports, Britt is set to visit Clemson on Friday, Missouri on June 5, Florida on June 11 and Texas Tech on June 19. He'll likely commit soon after his visits are done, unless another gets scheduled.

Jeremiah Stonewall - Crete, Illinois RB

Stonewall very likely could be the second running back to commit to the class. Outside of him and Miles, there aren't many others the Tigers are targeting at the position, including five-star Landen Williams-Callis.

The Illinois native would follow a pattern of in-state and border-state players heading to Missouri. He's the No. 849 player in the class, No. 64 of all running backs and No. 30 in the state. He's also being pursued by Kansas State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota and others.

Stonewall has posted plenty on social media about his liking of Missouri's program. Based on social media posts alone, this could be an easy one to infer. The Tigers still have to close down his recruitment and or take him in, which may not be a surefire thing with Miles and Williams-Callis lurking.

Jaylen Hill - Lanett, Alabama OT

Hill is a lower-rated offensive tackle prospect who appears to be impressed by what the Tigers have to offer. Hill recently included the Tigers in his Top 5 schools, including Arkansas, Wake Forest, Troy and Mississippi State.

He's the No. 1,115 player in the country, No. 88 among offensive tackles and No. 42 in the state of Alabama. He'd be the third commit on the offensive line for the Tigers at the moment, joining Injaychock and Cincinnati native Lual Aleu.

The Tigers are in pursuit of plenty of offensive linemen, so picking out one is hard. Missouri certainly is the best of the five schools in his Top 5 and the Tigers may be content taking a project at the tackle spot. They've reeled in many high-rated offensive tackles in recent years, including Jack Lange and Johnnie Jones.

Four-star Caleb Johnson is set to visit Columbia soon and he may be a guy to watch at the position, along with three-star Jack Marquard, who's visiting on Friday.

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