Mizzou Reveals Depth Chart for Music City Bowl
The Missouri Tigers released their depth chart for the Music City Bowl against Iowa, set to be played on Monday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Outside of players who declared for the NFL draft, entered the transfer portal or dealing with injury, linebacker Chuck Hicks was the only player to opt out of the game for the Tigers.
Missouri did have two of its best offensive players declare for the NFL draft though in right tackle Armand Membou and wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Missouri will also be thinner with defensive end depth against Iowa, with true freshmen Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown both entering the transfer portal.
Overall, Missouri will be without players that finished the regular season as starters — Membou, Burden and tight end Brett Norfleet (surgery).
Missouri Tigers Depth Chart for the Music City Bowl
Offense
Quarterback:
Brady Cook
Drew Pyne
Running Back:
Nate Noel OR Marcus Carroll
Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones
Left Tackle:
Marcus Bryant
Jayven Richardson
Left Guard:
Cayden Green
Logan Reichert
Center:
Drake Heismeyer
Tristan Wilson
Talan Chandler
Right Guard:
Cam'Ron Johnson
Curtis Peagler
Right Tackle:
Mitchell Walters
Brandon Soils
Tight End:
Jordon Harris OR Tyler Stephens
X Receiver:
Marquis Johnson
James Madison
Y Receiver:
Joshua Manning
Logan Muckey
Z Receiver:
Theo Wease Jr.
Daniel Blood
Defense
Right Defensive End:
Zion Young OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
Defensive Tackle:
Chris McClellan / Kristian Williams
Jalen Marshall / Sterling Webb
Sam Williams / Marquis Gracial
Left Defensive End:
Johnny Walker Jr.
Jahkai Lang
Inside Linebacker:
Triston Newson / Corey Flagg Jr.
Nicholas Rodriguez / Jeremiah Beasley
Brian Huff
Safety:
Joseph Charleston OR Tre'Vez Johnson / Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco / Caleb Flagg
Star:
Daylan Carnell
Sidney Williams
Cornerback:
Dreyden Nowrood / Toriano Pride Jr. OR Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Ja'Marion Wayne
Cameron Keys
Special Teams
Punter:
Luke Bauer
Kicker:
Blake Craig
Nick Quadrini
Holder:
Luke Bauer OR Brady Cook
Long Snapper:
Brett Le Blanc (Punts)
Trey Flint (Field Goals)
Punt Returner:
Daniel Blood OR Theo Wease Jr.
Kickoff Returner:
Marquis Johnson
Joshua Manning
Marvin Burks Jr.