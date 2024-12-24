Mizzou Central

Mizzou Reveals Depth Chart for Music City Bowl

Who will be playing for the Missouri Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with running back Jamal Roberts (20) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with running back Jamal Roberts (20) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers released their depth chart for the Music City Bowl against Iowa, set to be played on Monday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Outside of players who declared for the NFL draft, entered the transfer portal or dealing with injury, linebacker Chuck Hicks was the only player to opt out of the game for the Tigers.

Missouri did have two of its best offensive players declare for the NFL draft though in right tackle Armand Membou and wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Missouri will also be thinner with defensive end depth against Iowa, with true freshmen Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown both entering the transfer portal.

Overall, Missouri will be without players that finished the regular season as starters — Membou, Burden and tight end Brett Norfleet (surgery).

Missouri Tigers Depth Chart for the Music City Bowl

Offense

Quarterback:
Brady Cook
Drew Pyne

Running Back:
Nate Noel OR Marcus Carroll
Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones

Left Tackle:
Marcus Bryant
Jayven Richardson

Left Guard:
Cayden Green
Logan Reichert

Center:
Drake Heismeyer
Tristan Wilson
Talan Chandler

Right Guard:
Cam'Ron Johnson
Curtis Peagler

Right Tackle:
Mitchell Walters
Brandon Soils

Tight End:
Jordon Harris OR Tyler Stephens

X Receiver:
Marquis Johnson
James Madison

Y Receiver:
Joshua Manning
Logan Muckey

Z Receiver:
Theo Wease Jr.
Daniel Blood

Defense

Right Defensive End:
Zion Young OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

Defensive Tackle:
Chris McClellan / Kristian Williams
Jalen Marshall / Sterling Webb
Sam Williams / Marquis Gracial

Left Defensive End:
Johnny Walker Jr.
Jahkai Lang

Inside Linebacker:
Triston Newson / Corey Flagg Jr.
Nicholas Rodriguez / Jeremiah Beasley
Brian Huff

Safety:
Joseph Charleston OR Tre'Vez Johnson / Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco / Caleb Flagg

Star:
Daylan Carnell
Sidney Williams

Cornerback:
Dreyden Nowrood / Toriano Pride Jr. OR Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Ja'Marion Wayne
Cameron Keys

Special Teams

Punter:
Luke Bauer

Kicker:
Blake Craig
Nick Quadrini

Holder:
Luke Bauer OR Brady Cook

Long Snapper:
Brett Le Blanc (Punts)
Trey Flint (Field Goals)

Punt Returner:
Daniel Blood OR Theo Wease Jr.

Kickoff Returner:
Marquis Johnson
Joshua Manning
Marvin Burks Jr.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football