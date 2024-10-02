Mizzou Reveals Heat-Conscious Uniforms for Texas A&M Game
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers are preparing for a hot one in College Station, Texas for Week 6.
The National Weather Service predicts it to be 82 degrees Fahrenheit at the 11 a.m. kick off, but it is expected to reach 89 by 3 p.m.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz noted the forecasted high of 90, easily making it the hottest game the Tigers have played in all year. The environment at Kyle Field won't help matters.
"But then you're going to have to combine that with 105,000 people who are joined forces and trying to create distractions for your team," Drinkwitz said. "So you're going to have to be able to block out the noise."
There's only so much a team can do to limit the effects of the heat, but the Tigers are taking one of the few steps they can with their uniforms. The team announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday that they will be wearing all white uniforms Saturday.
Though the combo of helmet, jersey and past is decided by running backs coach Curtis Luper and the seniors, Drinkwitz likely had some input might've had some input this week.
Though most of the time they're going purely for swagger, Missouri is hoping their uniforms this week will provide them with a competitive advantage.
