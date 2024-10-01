Limiting Texas A&M's Nic Scourton Major Focus Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
Walking into Kyle Field to beat No. 25 Texas A&M would be a challenge for any team, including the No. 9 Missouri Tigers. When the opposing team has a player as good as defensive end Nic Scourton, the task at hand gets that much more challenging.
Scourton has been arguably the best player on the Aggie defense so far, leading his defense in sacks with three and adding 14 tackles and a forced fumble.
Scourton can do it all, which makes containing him a primary focus for the Tigers. Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz made it clear that stopping him will be important.
"He's a game wrecker,” Drinkwitz said. “Single handedly, won the game for them, in my opinion, versus Arkansas.”
In Week 4 against the Razorbacks, he recorded four tackles and two sacks, one of which on Arkansas' last offensive drive, dropping quarterback Taylen Green for six yards in the backfield and poking the ball loose.
The former Purdue Boilermaker is effective mainly while defending the pass. He can effectivetly get to the quarterback and has the instincts to make the correct reads. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has the responsibility of scoring points against the talented edge rusher, which should be a challenge of its own.
“Nic [Scourton] is a heck of a player,” Cook said. “One thing I've noticed is the way he reads meshes. Whether he's mesh charging, taking the running back, taking the quarterback, it can be confusing.”
Those mesh plays are a part of the Tiger offense and will be harder to run with Scourton on the field. Cook will need to get the ball to the outside of the field instead.
Scourton is a player that never stops moving and if he does, he more than likely made a play. He stands at 6-foot-4, 285-pounds, but has the speed and stamina to chase quarterbacks out of the pocket and running backs on outside zone concepts.
“High motor. I mean, the way he pass rushes, the way he defends the run, the way he defends zone reads,” Cook said. “He’s a heck of a player.”
He certainly has the respect of the Tiger offense and coaching staff, as well as others across the country. He is nationally recognized as one of the best edge rushers in the country and if he continues playing at this level, presents as a top draft pick in this coming NFL Draft.
Scourton is a member of Pro Football Focus's No. 13 ranked defense. That being said, they're only allowing an average of 16 points per game through the first five weeks, including two SEC opponents the then ranked No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Aggies present interesting looks frequently on third downs, with different formations, different pressure and different personel. Head Coach Mike Elko is known for his creative defensive playcalling and structure, which should pose an overall challenge for the Tigers.
“Their third down packages are pretty good,” Cook said. “He [Mike Elko] likes to sub his guys down in different packages on third downs, really all the way across the board, third and short to third and XL.”
Preparation for the Aggies started last Sunday during the Tigers bye week, with Cook getting reps himself to improve offensively. The Tiger offense had all the time in the world to prepare leading up to their road opening game and should know what they're facing come game time.
“They've got some great calls, but we've been repping them,” Cook said. “We've been practicing, watching them and we should be good to go.”
Missouri football's kickoff against Texas A&M is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Kyle Field.
