Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy to return to practice, per Eli Drinkwitz

The biggest question of Missouri football's 2026 season has been about a player yet to take a snap.

After suffering a gunshot wound May 10 and undergoing surgery immediately after, superstar running back Ahmad Hardy has since been in recovery and has not appeared in a game this season. He could be seen on the field at Missouri's fall camp practices and before many of Missouri's regular-season home games.

The media asked Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz week in and week out if he had any updates on Hardy's return status. When asked Oct. 13 as a result of a rumor swirling on message boards, Drinkwitz said he'd be the one to provide the update.

"If he practices, I promise I'll tweet it out," Drinkwitz said. "I know everybody's excited about where we're at and all that good stuff... when he's available, I promise you, we'll be excited to use him. But that's not the story right now."

Drinkwitz held true to his word. On Sunday afternoon, the coach posted the following statement on X.

"After consulting with our medical team, Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week. Our medical staff will determine his return to game action."

Missouri (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) plays Arkansas (3-4, 1-3) at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Drinkwitz has stated multiple times this season that the plan is for Hardy to go through a "two-week ramp-up" before returning to the field. It is unclear if that is still the plan. Drinkwitz will speak to reporters at noon Tuesday.

Senior tailback Jamal Roberts has kept the Tigers' rushing attack alive and well in Hardy's absence. He ranks second in the conference with 867 rushing yards to go along with eight touchdowns. He rushed for 200 or more yards in back-to-back games against then-No. 8 Florida and Texas A&M.

Fellow backup running back Malae Fonoti suffered a non-contact ACL injury against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1 and is out the remainder of the season, leaving Roberts in the backfield with first-year FBS back Xai'Shaun Edwards, former walk-on Anthony Favrow and true freshmen Preston Hatfield and Maxwell Warner. Hardy's return to the backfield has major implications for the crew but could provide great relief to Roberts, who's seen 20 or more carries in each of his last six games.

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