Mizzou's 3 Future SEC Opponents Revealed, Per Report
The three future opponents for the Missouri Tigers in the Southeastern Conference have been revealed. The Tigers will face Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, per a report from Chris Low of On3.
An official announcement is expected from the SEC at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The change to these three annual teams came after a conference-wide meeting and eventual ruling that the SEC would move to a 9-game conference schedule.
This change to SEC schedules also mandates that the teams in the conference must play one high-level opponent outside of the SEC each season, requiring it to be some form of Power 4 team. For example, the Tigers play the second installment of the Border War next year against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas.
The goal for creating these three annual games over the next four seasons had a lot to do with location and the historical impact of certain games between teams in the conference.
"The priorities in creating the schedules were protecting traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, rotational frequency and ensuring a home and away balance with a Power 4 non-conference opponent for the 2026 season," Low of On3 said.
The three opponents the Tigers have on their schedule for the next three seasons are all ones currently on the schedule. They all happen to be teams the Tigers played last season, too.
This season, the Tigers play Texas A&M on Nov. 8, Oklahoma on Nov. 22 and Arkansas on Nov. 29. This week, Missouri faces UMass at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Faurot Field.