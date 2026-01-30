Mizzou's Kevin Coleman Jr. Boosting NFL Draft Stock at Senior Bowl: The Buzz

Former Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is making a name for himself as a rising potential NFL draft pick after multiple strong showings at Senior Bowl practices. He's catching eyes and footballs on social media, highlighting his route-running ability and his quick step off the line of scrimmage.



Coleman's gone up against multiple future professional defensive backs, including Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun, resulting in catches and touchdowns, at moments.

That being said, Coleman has yet to do this in live action. The Senior Bowl game is on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., where he'll have a chance to prove himself in a live game setting.



Right now, Tankathon has Coleman as the No. 144 player in the class and the No. 21 wide receiver, which was updated before the Senior Bowl started. Coleman is starting to become a hot name in draft circles and could see that stock rise.

Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the rise of Coleman through the pre-draft process and what could be next as the NFL combine and draft itself approaches.

The Buzz: Jan. 30

Missouri defensive end coach Brian Early visited Mobile, Alabama, to check out one of his former players, pass rusher Zion Young. Young, along with Coleman, is making a name for himself in the pre-draft process.

9 made some money out there today. Been a privilege to coach this one. Special in every way. Trusted the process. Stayed with us when people tried to buy him with short term money. Living the dream & about to make that real paper in April. 💰#SackAve pic.twitter.com/jqn3AX761P — Brian Early (@coachbrianearly) January 30, 2026

The signing of transfer linebacker Bobby Washington Jr. was made official on social media on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers had two players pop up in CBS Sports' top-100 transfers, including wide receiver Cayden Lee and quarterback Austin Simmons. The duo both spent time together at Ole Miss over the last few seasons and are an anticipated duo for next season.

Had the opportunity to write about the Top-100 transfers this portal cycle and where they’re headed. Be sure to check it out! https://t.co/E7YRtTfBU7 — Cooper Petagna (@cooperpetagna) January 29, 2026

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Nothing on Thursday.

Friday Mizzou Schedule

The track and field team will participate in the Dr. Rick Maguire Invitational at the Hearnes track and field Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Gymnastics is active against No. LSU at home, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

218 days.

Mizzou quote of the Day:

"The work gets you in condition. Building fences, baling hay. My favorite thing was castrating hogs. We got to chase them and catch them, though I didn't do the actual cutting." Phil Bradley

We’ll leave you with this …

Mizzou Arena will be busy this weekend, loaded with multiple sporting events and some giveaways to go along with them.

