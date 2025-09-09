Mizzou's Pribula Earns National Honor After Week 2 Performance Against Kansas
After an impressive performance against the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2 that resulted in a 42-31 victory, Missouri Tigers quarterback has been named the Maxwell Player of the Week. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the sport, recognizing excellence on the field and exceptional contributions to the game.
The former Penn State quarterback became the second player to win the weekly award in the 2025-26 season, behind Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, following Week 1.
Pribula showed why he was a nationally wanted quarterback in the transfer portal this past offseason, primarily with his performance against the Kansas Jayhawks. He finished the game with 334 passing yards and three touchdowns, going 30-for-39 on his attempts.
The Kansas defense did minimize his rushing ability, going for only nine yards on the ground and coughing the ball up in the first quarter.
Pribula now has two starts under his belt with the Tigers and continues to impress Missouri fans. But, to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, there are still things Pribula needs to improve on as Southeastern Conference play approaches. That being said, he did show up when the Tigers needed him to late in Week 2.
"There's a lot to improve on, but in the biggest moments, in the toughest times on fourth down, he was nails," Drinkwitz said following Missouri's win over Kansas.
Pribula's fumble in the first quarter that led to a Kansas touchdown could've been a turning point for the Tigers, but he was arguably the reason the Tigers got back into the game after trailing by 15 in the first quarter.
"My main message to the team this week was to bounce back when we face adversity, and now it's kind of [a] self-inflicted move from my behalf, it was really me that put us in that situation," Pribula said. " Whether it was down, being down 15 or turnovers, I think everybody stepped up every single time,"
In total, the Tigers racked up 595 total yards of offense against Kansas compared to 251 from the Jayhawks. That was an effort mainly led by Pribula through the air.
In total this season, Pribula has 617 passing yards and five passing touchdowns to his name on 79.1% completion. He has also totaled 71 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Pribula and the Tigers now face Louisiana in Week 3, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Faurot Field.