Mizzou's Sam Horn Suffers Apparent Injury in 1st Quarter of Week 1 Game
Quarterback Sam Horn left the Missouri Tigers' Week 1 game against Central Arkansas on Thursday night, exiting the field to the locker room after taking a hit to the knees on the Tigers' second drive of the game.
Horn was one of two options Missouri was considering to be its starting quarterback entering the season. He was supposed to play in the entirety of the second half, following Penn State transfer Beau Pribula in the first half.
Horn subbed in on a play in the first quarter to take a designed quarterback run, but stayed on the field afterward to be evaluated by trainers. He walked off the field with the help of trainers into the medical tent. After a short time in the tent, he walked off with trainers into the locker room.
This story will be updated with more information as it is revealed.