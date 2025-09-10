SI

Missouri Receives Unfortunate News About QB Sam Horn After Week 1 Injury

The Tigers starting quarterback suffered a fractured tibia during the first play of the season.

Madison Williams

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will miss the remainder of the season.
Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will miss the remainder of the season. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers' season didn't get off to the best start as quarterback Sam Horn suffered a fractured tibia in his right leg during the first play of the season back on Aug. 28 against Central Arkansas.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Horn underwent successful surgery on his tibia, but will now miss the remainder of the 2025 season as he recovers, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Penn State transfer Beau Pribula will likely remain as the starting quarterback for the Tigers this season. Pribula and Horn underwent a quarterback competition this offseason to determine who would lead Mizzou in 2025. Horn ended up winning that battle, but didn't even last one play into the season. Pribula stepped in quickly during the Week 1 contest to lead the Tigers to a massive 61-6 victory.

Mizzou went on to win their Week 2 game vs. storied rival Kansas 42-31 thanks to Pribula's exquisite performance. The quarterback completed 30 of 39 passes attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Missouri ended up being ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll this week thanks to their 2-0 start.

Pribula will lead the Tigers in Week 3 against Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

