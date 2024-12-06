Report: Mizzou WR to Enter Transfer Portal
Missouri Tigers junior wide receiver Mekhi Miller will enter the transfer portal, per a report from PowerMizzou on 247Sports.
Miller's role faded for the Tigers in a crowded wide receiver room. After catching 11 passes in 2023, Miller caught only three in 2024. Even if he wasn't producing on the stat sheet, Miller did play an active role on the Missouri offense. He played 337 snaps on the season, 38% of the Tigers' offensive snaps on the year.
Miller becomes the first Missouri offensive or defensive player to announce a departure through the transfer portal. He joins five specialists.
The wide receiver room was one of the deepest for the Tigers in 2024. Though the group will lose stars Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., two four-star prospects (Donavan Olugbode, DeMarion Fowlkes) and one three-star (Shaun Terry) officially signed with the team Wednesday.
Additionally, sophomores Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood showed promise in the 2024 season. Freshmen James Madison and Courtney Crutchfield both were ranked as consensus four-star prospects and are poised to take on larger roles for Missouri in their second seasons.
Miller was ranked as the second-highest prospect in the state of Kansas as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He chose Missouri over offers from California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Utah.
In his three seasons with Missouri, Miller caught 22 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.
