Mizzou's Zion Young Has 10 Pre-Draft Visits Set Up with NFL Teams: The Buzz
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With less than a month remaining until the 2026 NFL draft, former Missouri defensive end Zion Young is continuing to garner interest as a prospect.
Young reportedly has visits lined up with 10 NFL teams, and is expected to book more, according to a report from Arye Pulli of OnSI.
According to Pulli, Young has visits scheduled with the following teams:
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Since the end of the college football season, Young has shot up draft boards after an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January.
Young was one of the best edge rushers in the Southeastern Conference in 2025, recording 6.5 sacks, 42 total tackles and two pass deflections in his final season with the Tigers.
Young will find out his future when the NFL draft begins on April 23.
The Buzz: March 27
- After committing to Missouri on March 17, composite four-star wide receiver/athlete Chris Harris Jr. will still take an upcoming visit to Alabama. Harris spoke to Missouri On SI shortly after his commitment to speak on what stood out to him about the Tigers.
- On Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Swim and Dive Championships, Missouri's Collier Dyer missed out on qualifying for the finals. The Tigers recorded a time of 1;16.85 in the 200-yard relay.
- The first domino of the coaching carousel in the SEC fell Thursday, with LSU reportedly agreeing to a seven-year deal with NC State head coach Will Wade. He was an assistant at LSU from 2017-22. In the three seasons since then, Wade led McNeese to two straight NCAA Tournament berths, and NC State to a 20-14 finish.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Track and Field: Day 1 of the Raleigh Relays
Men's 3000 M Steeple:
No. 8 - Elijah Limo, 8:40.60
No. 19 - Joshua Allison, 8:49.31
Men's 1500 M
No. 13 - Lasse Funck, 3:41.98
No. 18 - Finnian Russell, 3:42.60
No. 87 - Ethan Hogan, 3:48.34
Men's 5000 M
No. 67 - Carter Spradling, 14:16.58
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: at Auburn at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball: vs. No. 25 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Tennis: at Kentucky at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Swim and Dive: Day 3 of the Men's NCAA Championships in Atlanta - Prelims at 9 a.m., Finals at 5 p.m.
Track and Field: Day 2 of the Raleigh Relays at 2:30 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina - Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...
160 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“You were the awe of your teammates. When they realized that wasn’t a show and how you really are, that awe soon turned into respect.”Larry Smith to Brock Olivo
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Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.