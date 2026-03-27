Mizzou's Zion Young Has 10 Pre-Draft Visits Set Up with NFL Teams: The Buzz

With less than a month remaining until the 2026 NFL draft, former Missouri defensive end Zion Young is continuing to garner interest as a prospect.



Young reportedly has visits lined up with 10 NFL teams, and is expected to book more, according to a report from Arye Pulli of OnSI.

According to Pulli, Young has visits scheduled with the following teams:



Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Since the end of the college football season, Young has shot up draft boards after an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January.

Young was one of the best edge rushers in the Southeastern Conference in 2025, recording 6.5 sacks, 42 total tackles and two pass deflections in his final season with the Tigers.

Young will find out his future when the NFL draft begins on April 23.

The Buzz: March 27

After committing to Missouri on March 17, composite four-star wide receiver/athlete Chris Harris Jr. will still take an upcoming visit to Alabama. Harris spoke to Missouri On SI shortly after his commitment to speak on what stood out to him about the Tigers.

Alabama is looking to flip Missouri 4-star WR commit Chris Harris Jr., writes @GregSmithRivals 👀



“I want to see what makes them (Alabama) a winning program.”



More: https://t.co/jmaOrxPuDs pic.twitter.com/UE8FF1ZEe9 — Rivals (@Rivals) March 26, 2026

On Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Swim and Dive Championships, Missouri's Collier Dyer missed out on qualifying for the finals. The Tigers recorded a time of 1;16.85 in the 200-yard relay.

Dyer falls short of qualifying for the finals in the 1-meter, with a score of 317.60. Braunton scored a 271.60 in the same event.



Earlier in the day the Tigers 200-yard free relay posted a time of 1:16.85 as we officially head to Day Three!#MIZ 🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/qtJmbCY0TU — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) March 26, 2026

The first domino of the coaching carousel in the SEC fell Thursday, with LSU reportedly agreeing to a seven-year deal with NC State head coach Will Wade. He was an assistant at LSU from 2017-22. In the three seasons since then, Wade led McNeese to two straight NCAA Tournament berths, and NC State to a 20-14 finish.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Track and Field: Day 1 of the Raleigh Relays



Men's 3000 M Steeple:

No. 8 - Elijah Limo, 8:40.60

No. 19 - Joshua Allison, 8:49.31

Men's 1500 M

No. 13 - Lasse Funck, 3:41.98

No. 18 - Finnian Russell, 3:42.60

No. 87 - Ethan Hogan, 3:48.34

Men's 5000 M

No. 67 - Carter Spradling, 14:16.58

Friday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: at Auburn at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats



Baseball: vs. No. 25 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Tennis: at Kentucky at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats



Swim and Dive: Day 3 of the Men's NCAA Championships in Atlanta - Prelims at 9 a.m., Finals at 5 p.m.

Track and Field: Day 2 of the Raleigh Relays at 2:30 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina - Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...

160 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“You were the awe of your teammates. When they realized that wasn’t a show and how you really are, that awe soon turned into respect.” Larry Smith to Brock Olivo

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