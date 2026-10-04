Mizzou shuts down Florida RB Jadan Baugh in 45-17 victory

COLUMBIA — Missouri’s defense faced the biggest challenge of its season when No. 8 Florida came to town Saturday. UF running back Jadan Baugh, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading rusher with 600 yards and leader with 34 missed tackles forced, was primed to tear up a Missouri defense that had struggled tremendously with tackling all season.

Baugh’s first rush went for 12 yards and could have gone for much longer if not for a last-line-of-defense tackle by safety Santana Banner. Both Missouri and Baugh’s performances through their respective first four games indicated more of that was likely to come.

But patterns aren’t forever.

“Guys are allowed to improve,” Drinkwitz said. “Players, coaches, teams are allowed to improve, and a game doesn't define the season. There's the thing called practice. We go back to practice if things aren't great. You learn the lesson, you leave the event; and I think that's the key for our team.”

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) dives with the ball in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri, having improved in the shadows of practice, stopped the unstoppable force, holding Baugh to 13 yards on 12 carries in its 45-17 victory. He was rendered completely ineffective, rushing for just under 10% of his previous season-low of 136 yards.

“The more that this coordinator is on tape, there's more tendencies that show up,” Drinkwitz said. “There were things that we could tell, ‘Hey, this is what's going to happen here. This is what we like. Stack formations equal screens.’ There were things that we kind of had a beat on now that we could play. But bottom line is, we had to shed blocks, create penetration, set edges, and that's what we did.”

Missouri held Baugh to 12 yards on nine rushes in the first half. Besides his initial carry for 12 yards, he logged just five carries for a gain on the day, none of which went longer for 3 yards. He had six carries for negative yards, much of which can be credited to Missouri’s defenders — primarily Kensley Louidor-Faustin, who racked up 3.5 tackles for loss — flocking to the backfield. Missouri’s defensive line performed tremendously in the trenches, winning the line of scrimmage consistently.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) carries the ball while defended by Missouri Tigers safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin (7) in the first quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Last week, we didn't do a great job of stopping the run,” Louidor-Faustin said. “We went into this week emphasizing that we got to stop the run and just focus on us and setting hard edges like Coach Drink been preaching. Tough team, stopped the run. We emphasized that in practice.

After preventing Baugh from starting hot, the Tigers forced the Gators to pass by jumping out to a huge lead early in the second half — Baugh took just three carries in the two frames. Missouri capped off a five-play, 75-yard drive in just over two minutes with a touchdown to Caleb Goodie with 2:05 remaining in the first half. Then, after the defense forced a Florida three-and-out, Missouri hustled downfield to set up Blake Craig for a 50-yard field goal. He drilled the kick as time expired to extend Missouri’s lead to 20-10 and give the Tigers a momentum boost heading into the locker room.

Beginning the second half with the ball, Missouri struck quickly again, scoring on a six-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 2:36 to jump out to a 27-10 lead — a 36-yard reception courtesy of Goodie put Missouri into Gator territory. Goodie finished with a season-best two receptions and 67 yards and a score.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) celebrates a touchdown with offensive line Cayden Green (70) in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a strong fighter, he’s a trooper,” Simmons said of Goodie. “One thing about him, he knows how to handle adversity. He and I talk a lot. Before a couple games ago, he and I had a long talk talking about, you know, always be ready for that opportunity. Of course, he showed up today, and he took advantage of it, and he never looked back. So I'm really proud of him.”

Missouri pinned Florida into second- and third-and-long scenarios throughout, leaving the option for a handoff to Baugh as less than ideal. Heading into the game, Philo was sacked an SEC-least two times — Missouri brought him to the ground three times. Jason Dowell sacked Philo on second-and-12, while Donta Simpson sacked him on third-and-14 and Sterling Webb brought him down on second-and-10. Webb played 28 snaps on the outside tonight, a changeup from his usual spot on the interior.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Sterling Webb (90) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) in the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Very grateful for (edge coach Brian Early's) position he put me in to be successful this week, and I just wanted to be able to help the team as much as I could up there,” Webb said.

After facing two high-octane SEC offenses — completely shutting down one — Missouri has a long road ahead of it, with four currently-ranked opponents left on the schedule.

“We're a hungry team, trying to prove something to the whole nation,” Louidor-Faustin said.

Missouri will next play Texas A&M at 11:00 or 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.

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