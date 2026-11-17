Missouri football has added games against Cincinatti to its 2027 and 2032 schedules, the team announced Tuesday evening. The games will be the first-ever meeting between the teams, with Missouri set to host Cincinatti on Sept. 18, 2027, and Cincinatti set to host Missouri on Sept. 11, 2032.

After Illinois football cancelled its games against Missouri in 2027 and 2028 — instead scheduling a home-and-home with Notre Dame in the same years — the Tigers had a hole to fill in their schedule: the Southeastern Conference requires all teams to schedule one Power-conference opponent per year. Enter Cincinatti.

“As a result of Illinois’ recent decision to cancel previously agreed-upon games, we moved quickly to secure a replacement opponent for 2027 that meets SEC and College Football Playoff scheduling requirements,” Mizzou Athletic Director Laird Veatch said in a statement. “We are excited to add Cincinnati and bring a quality Big 12 opponent to Columbia."

The order of the home-and-home was particularly important for Missouri.

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“Preserving seven home games in 2027 was a priority, particularly following the renovation and expansion of Memorial Stadium, as we continue to maximize the game-day experience and value for our fans. With the SEC’s nine-game conference schedule and the CFP requirement of 10 games against power conference opponents, we will continue to be intentional in building a nonconference schedule that positions our program for success while delivering compelling matchups for Tiger fans.”

Missouri previously had games scheduled against Illinois State, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic on its 2027 schedule but dropped the road game against San Diego State through a mutual agreement to make room for the series against Cincinatti.

Missouri will still need to add a game against a Power-conference opponent to its 2028 schedule to fill the void left by Illinois' cancellation. Per FBSchedules, Missouri has home games against San Diego State, Southeast Missouri State and Northern Illinois on its 2028 nonconference slate. It is unclear if the 2028 contest against SDSU will be cancelled like its 2027 counterpart.

Missouri still has games against Illinois scheduled for four different seasons in the future. If the series holds up, Missouri will host the Illini in 2029 and 2035, Illinois will host the Tigers in 2034 and a neutral-site game will be held in 2033.

Additionally, Missouri's nonconference series with Kansas picks back up in the 2031 and 2032 seasons, with the former set to take place in Columbia and the latter in Lawrence. Missouri would put quite the burden on itself by scheduling two Power-conference opponents, Cincinatti and Kansas, on its nonconference slate in 2032. With how frequent schedules change, that game may not be set in stone.

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