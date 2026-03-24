Mizzou Signs Former Four-Star EDGE Kamauryn Morgan Through Portal

Missouri football has made another late transfer portal addition, signing former Baylor edger rusher Kamauryn Morgan on Tuesday, per a report from Pete Nakos of On3. He was the top player still available in the transfer portal.

Morgan had upcoming visits to Auburn and Mississippi State scheduled in the next two weeks. He originally intended to transfer to Virginia Tech in January before reopening his transfer recruitment.

Missouri attempted to recruit him in the transfer portal in January, and also when he was a high school prospect, extending an offer to Morgan in 2023.



In high school, Morgan was also recruited by current Missouri edge rushers coach Brian Early, with Morgan receiving an offer from Houston, where Early held the same position at the time.

He becomes the fifth edge rusher in Missouri's transfer class, joining CJ May (Louisville), Jaden Jones (Florida State), Malik Bryant (Miami) and Cavan Tuley (Houston). The Tigers also addeed former JUCO player DeMarcus Johnson to the position through its recruiting class.

Morgan was rated as a four-star prospect out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound player saw the field pretty quickly in his one season at Baylor, appearing on 125 total snaps across 10 appearances. In that time, he recorded six total tackles and one quarterback hurry.

Edge rusher was one of the top needs for the Tigers this offseason, with Missouri losing both of its 2025 starters at the position, Zion Young and Damon Wilson II. Returners Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen, along with the transfer class, will all be expected to take jumps in production.

The addition of Morgan comes two days after the Tigers signed Mark Hensley, a defensive line transfer from Northern Illinois, to add to its depth after defensive tackle Elias Williams suffered a leg injury during spring practices.



Though the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was in January, programs are still allowed to sign players who did not find a new team before the window closed.

This is the first offseason without a spring window of the transfer portal, where players had a second chance to enter the portal.

"It's a little different now," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Wednesday when asked about how the removal of the spring portal window has changed the offseason. "It's more focused on what you have and developing it to what you want. Really no returns or exchange options.

You bought it, you got it."

The removal of that second window has removed flexibility for programs, but Missouri has still managed to add some reinforcements after spring practices with the two late additions.

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