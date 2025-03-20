Mizzou Spring Practice Notebook: March 20
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Spring practices are now in the books for the Missouri Tigers. The final one wrapped up on the morning of Thursday, March 20, with media open to view the entire hour-long practice.
The media also got to speak to left guard Cayden Green and cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. following the conclusion of the practice.
Below are notes, thoughts and observations from the hour-long practice.
March 20
Below is the following order of tight ends during a quarterback and tight end receiving drill. There weren't many surprises in this group.
Brett Norfleet
Vince Brown II
Jordon Harris
Jude James
Tucker Miller
Here's the order for quarterbacks as well. There weren't any huge surprises in this order, but seeing Drew Pyne ahead of Penn State transfer Beau Pribula was interesting. It could have just been a matter of trying different players with others, but Pyne still was ahead of him.
Sam Horn
Drew Pyne
Beau Pribula
Matt Zollers
Tommy Lock
• Triston Newson, Zion Young and Mikai Gbayor were a blast to watch this morning. All three looked super explosive during edge drills.
• It was fascinating to watch Gbayor move from the edge group to the linebacker group. We knew he had the versatility to move around and switch positions, but it doesn't seem as if he has a defined role yet.
• The three at the punt returner spot are still the same, but the order has flip-flopped during the whole spring process. On Thursday, that order was Kevin Coleman, Daniel Blood and Marquis Johnson.
• Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. was in the house to check out a practice and presumably prepare for Missouri's pro-day on Friday.
In hand-off drills with the same quarterback order listed above, we saw a unique running back order that saw Missouri's highly rated transfer from UL Monroe and a four-star freshman deeper down the list than potentially expected.
Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones
Marquise Davis
Ahmad Hardy
Austyn Dendy
Hardy is presented as the top back in the room, but Roberts is still getting a lot of first-team reps. It might not mean anything now, but it could be a signal that Roberts could see an increased role during the season.
Jersey Number Updates
• There have been two No. 11s throughout spring practice on the defensive side of the ball. I can confidently say that those two are linebacker Mikai Gbayor and defensive end Langden Kitchen.
• Freshman running back Marquise Davis was wearing the number seven today.