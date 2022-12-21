Missouri Tigers 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Defense?

The Missouri Tigers added a plethora of talent in their 2023 class to an already elite defense under Blake Baker.

Well, the early signing period has come and gone and the Missouri Tigers have a lot to be happy about in their 2023 recruiting class so far, has added plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

Their 2023 class features multiple elite defenders, as the rich only get richer if you're Missouri. The Tigers, in their first season under a defensive coordinator, fielded one of the best defenses in college football while holding opponents 25 points per game on 337.1 yards of total offense.

As for who will make an early impact for the Tigers, well, we have you covered.

Let's take a look at a few prospects on the defensive side of the ball, that will get consideration for early playing time next season.

1) Safety Marvin Burks Jr.

The Tigers' secondary was anchored by an elite cornerback duo in 2022 and will be in 2023 also as both Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are set to return for another season.

However, there is a chance that Marvin Burks Jr., a 6-2, 190-pound safety out of Cardinal Ridder College Prep (St. Louis, MO), could earn playing time early. Burks is a consensus four-star recruit by most services and is one of the best safety prospects in college football.

He has a chance to come in as an early enrollee and make an instant impact, and help Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw lock down the secondary.

2) Linebacker Triston Newson

As we said, the rich are only getting richer on this signing day, as the Tigers adding Triston Newson only bolsters a defense that is on the verge of being elite. Newson, a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE., will likely compete for playing time from day one.

He was a force at the linebacker position at Northeast, recording 107 total tackles in just nine games for a whopping 11.9 tackles per game, with two sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Newson walks into a defense that he can earn playing time on early, and could become one of Missouri's best signings of the early signing period.

3) Cornerback Shamar McNeil

Remember how we said the Tigers had an elite cornerback duo last season, and both are set to return as potentially the best cornerback duo in all of college football next season? Yeah, well, the Tigers went out and got another elite cornerback talent to bolster the secondary.

Shamar McNeil, a 6-3, 175-pound corner out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL, is one of the tallest cornerback recruits in the state of Florida.

If he can learn from Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw while earning his playing time, then don't be surprised when he becomes the next great Missouri corner once they both leave.

