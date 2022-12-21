Missouri Tigers National Signing Day Tracker

Follow along here for all the latest Missouri Tigers news on Early National Signing Day

It's Wednesday Dec 21, and that means it's the first opportunity for football players to sign their national letters of intent and declare which program they'll be playing for. This should be a pretty solid day for the Tigers, given their list of commitments, but Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz will likely still hit the recruiting trail hard in anticipation of February's second signing period.

2022 was a bit of an up-and-down year for Mizzou, finishing 6-6. That record came with some good wins and tough losses, leaving the Tigers in the middle of the pack, but still bowl eligible. Now, they'll prepare for their season finale, a Gasparilla Bowl clash with Wake Forest in late December.

While Drinkwitz & Co. head south to Tampa, Fla. to face the Demon Deacons, though, they'll be watching intently as their recruits sign on to become Tigers in 2023. This will be Drinkwitz' third true class, so fans will be eager to see how this roster stacks up in the fall.

Follow along here for updates from National Signing Day

(6:00 am CT)- National Signing Day is officially open and athletes are permitted to sign their letters of intent (Eastern Time zone only, must be 7 am in respective time zone to sign). Once the university receives the fax of the signed LOI, the signing is official.

(6:50 am CT)- Transfer wide receiver Theo Wease is the first official signing of the Tigers' 2023 class. He scored ten touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma.

(7:10 am CT)- Edge rusher Jahkai Lang from Troy, Mo. is the next official signing for the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender is widely considered one of the top 20 players in the state of Missouri.

(7:22 am CT)- The Missouri Tigers have bolstered their offensive line a bit with the signing of Nashville, Tenn. tackle Brandon Solis. Standing over 6-foot-7 and weighing in at just shy of 300-pounds, he could turn out to be a force on Mizzou's front line.

(7:44 am CT)- The Tigers have landed in-state kicker Blake Craig. He may be the heir apparent to Harrison Mevis once he graduates.

