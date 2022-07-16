Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Missouri at Florida

The Tigers look to make it two wins in a row over the Gators.

Coming off of matchups with both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers should have their hands full yet again in Week 6, when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will be welcoming a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he will have an elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.

Florida also welcomes back 14 total starters, including six on the offensive side of the ball. Four of those offensive starters will occupy the offensive line, giving Richardson consistency up front.

On defense, the Gators will return eight starters, including pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker Ventrell Miller, and rising star defensive back, Jason Marshall Jr.

We've already gone over a general preview of the Gators, along with offensive and defensive players to watch. Now, the staff at MizzouSportsTalk.com shares its game predictions for the matchup on Oct. 8.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

This will be an extremely tough road trip for Elijah Drinkwitz and the Tigers. The Swamp is one of the loudest venues in the country and it will be roaring after what looks to be a promising start to the season for the Gators. Not to mention the Tigers will be a battered and bruised from their showdown with Georgia.



I think the stage is just a bit too much for Mizzou, and their instability at quarterback will be their downfall.



Florida 34, Missouri 23

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Billy Napier heads to The Swamp with expectations of being an SEC contender in Year 1. The hope is that quarterback Anthony Richardson will have a revival year as the full-time starter and bring the Gators back to glory.

Didn’t we hear the same thing about Emory Jones in 2021? The Tigers will have to contain Richardson on the ground, but if they can hold him to under 50 rushing yards, this should be a close matchup. Plus, it’s Florida, they’re bound to drop a home game somewhere on the schedule

Missouri 20, Florida 17

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Eliah Drinkwitz's squad was able to knock off the Gators last year, and they will have another opportunity again this year. Billy Napier will not turn Florida around in his first year as head coach. However, the Tigers will not have the luxury of playing the Gators at home this time around.

This is a pivotal year for Drinktwitz. Tiger fans want to see wins, but that won't come in this Week 6 matchup. The athleticism of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will overwhelm the Mizzou defense.

Florida 34, Mizzou 26

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season Missouri pulled out the 24-23 overtime victory over Florida, a marquee win in the season for coach Eli Drinkwitz. Now they must go on the road into a hostile environment, looking to pull off another upset and continue their upward trend. This game will be a slugfest from start to finish, with Missouri coming away with a narrow victory in Week 6.

Missouri 31 Florida 28

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer & Editor

Florida is on the way back. I’m not sure Mizzou was ever “there” or ever will be in my lifetime in the SEC. Since losing the 2014 SEC Championship to Alabama, the Tigers are a very mediocre 42-43. That’s nothing against Missouri, but this is the reality of the SEC. Florida should make quick work of the Tigers in Gainesville in Week 6.

Florida 31, Missouri 16

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

One of Mizzou's most exciting moments of last season came on the game-winning two-point conversion against Florida. But these aren't the same Gators and this isn't the comforting environment of Memorial Stadium.

In The Swamp, projected first-round NFL quarterback Anthony Richardson will likely shred a Mizzou defense that was only slightly better than conference-worst Vanderbilt last season. The Tigers could keep it close, but picking up this road win would be a major upset.

Florida 37, Missouri 24

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here