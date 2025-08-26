Mizzou to Split Halves in Week 1 Between Quarterbacks, Per Report
The Missouri Tigers will split playing time between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn at quarterback in their Week 1 game against Central Arkansas on Thursday. Pribula will play all of the first half and Horn all of the second, per a report from Pete Thamel.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz decided to go into the season without naming a starter the day after fall camp ended. In a press conference Saturday, Drinkwitz didn't "feel the need" to share what he's looking for to determine a starter, nor the exact plan to divide playing time.
"I felt like both quarterbacks played really well, really since the spring. I think they've both established a leadership with the team, as evidenced by both being voted captains. I just didn't feel like I could make a decision without a little bit more information, and I didn't want to rush the decision."
Horn has experienced this exact situation before. In 2023, he was competing for the starting job with incumbent Brady Cook. In the season opener that year, Cook took the first half and had 21 pass attempts, while Horn took the second half and had five pass attempts. Missouri led 28-3 by the time Horn took the game.
In his career, Horn has completed three passes on eight attempts for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception.Horn missed all of the 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery that he underwent for a UCL injury. He's set to play baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the conclusion of the football season, being selected by the orginization in Round 17 of the MLB draft.
Pribula transferred to Missouri from Penn State in December after backing up Drew Allar in each of the last two seasons. Even behind Allar though, Pribula found a role as a run-specialist, rushing for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns on 94 carries over the past two seasons. He also threw for 37 completions on 56 attempts for 424 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.
Thursday's game against Central Arkansas kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Faurot Field. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.