Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee was not listed on the first SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday. This means he is available to suit up in the contest. Lee endured a knee injury in the fourth quarter against Texas after taking a hard hit, but coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that there was no structural damage Tuesday.

"Cayden Lee has no structural damage to the knee. We are very fortunate," Drinkwitz said. "When you watch it it looks bad, but the cleat was not in the ground, which is a real relief there, and so anticipate him trying to practice today, and we'll monitor that situation as it goes."

Drinkwitz cited the toughness of Lee in the press conference and sounded rather optimistic about his return.

"He was out in practice yesterday and he is probably as tough a competitor as I've been around, so nothing would shock me more than if he wasn't playing. But again, I don't know how his body will respond to that injury," Drinkwitz said.

Lee's toughness has been apparent his entire college career. Since playing 10 of 13 games his freshman year, Lee has not missed a game. He appeared in all 28 games for Ole Miss the following seasons and has played in all nine games for Missouri this year.

The former third-team All-SEC selection has accumulated a career-high 62 receptions, five touchdowns and is nearing his career high in yards with a team-leading 835 yards this season.

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Updates on other Tigers and Georgia players

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers edge Langden Kitchen (11) attempts to tackle Mississippi Rebels running back Joshua Dye (28) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz announced Tuesday that starting edge Langden Kitchen would be out for the remainder of the season. After suffering a knee injury early in the game against Texas, Kitchen had surgery Tuesday morning, per Drinkwitz. So when the injury report came out, as expected, Kitchen was listed as out.

Alongside the starting edge rusher, the Tigers are without Malae Fonoti, Josh Atkins and Gavin Hoffman. The three Tigers have been out for the entirety of SEC play.

Georgia has two players on the injury report: defensive tackle Josh Horton is listed as questionable for the contest. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams is also out after suffering a season-ending injury in the spring.

UGA cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who was listed as (tk) after leaving the Ole Miss game with a lower body injury. Robinson was on the preseason All-SEC First Team and has tallied 19 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections this season.

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