Mizzou WR Joshua Manning to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Joshua Manning is set to enter the transfer portal, per On3. Manning, who thrived in his junior season this year, posted 318 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Manning became a top target for Missouri quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers as the season progressed. Standing at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Manning had the most receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns of his career.



As a sophomore last season, Manning racked up 192 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions. Manning appeared in 12 games as a true freshman, becoming an important part of Missouri's special teams unit.



Manning was ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He was the No. 271 player in the country from Lee Summit, Missouri. He was the No. 37 wide receiver in the country and the ninth-best player in the state of Missouri. Manning held offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.

This is the fifth transfer portal departure so far for the Tigers, four of which have come on the offensive side of the ball. Losing Manning could be a sign of more losses on the offensive side of the ball to come, especially with how the offense performed this past season.



James Madison II, so far, is the only other wide receiver to announce his intention to transfer. Freshmen running backs Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood are the other two offensive players to do so. Safety Caleb Flagg was a mid-season departure from the roster.



Missouri's wide receiver room could be set to see some major changes this offseason. With Manning and Madison now gone, the Tigers are currently set to return Donovan Olugbode, Marquis Johnson, Shaun Terry, DaMarion Fowlkes and Daniel Blood, along with adding two freshmen. The future of Johnson could be up in the air as well, given that he was benched for Olugbode in the middle of the season.



Assuming a good chunk of those players stick around, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff will likely have to target a receiver or two in the transfer portal. Kevin Coleman Jr. and Xavier Loyd are set to graduate, which will also shave off some important production from the position group.

The college football transfer portal window officially opens on January 2. Player departures should be expected across the country during the build-up to that date.

