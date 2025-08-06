Mizzou WR Kevin Coleman Jr. Makes Biletnikoff Preseason Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has earned his way onto the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation annnounced Wednesday morning. The award is given to the best pass catcher at any position at the FBS level. 47 total athletes made the watch list.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 17, followed by the announcement of three finalists on Nov. 25. The winner will be announced on the College Football Awards show on ESPN on Dec. 11.
The award is named after former Florida State wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, most known for being Florida State's first All-American in football. He's also a NFL hall of famer, earning a Super Bowl MVP award with the Oakland Raiders.
No Missouri Tiger has ever won the award so far, but Luther Burden III was a semifinalist in 2023, and Jeremy Maclin a finalist in 2008.
This will be Coleman's first year with the Tigers after stints with Jackson State, Louisville and Mississippi State. For the Bulldogs last season, he recorded 932 yards and six touchdowns on 74 receptions. For the Cardinals the year before, he posted 362 yards and two touchdowns.
Early into the fall, Coleman has clearly set himself up to be Missouri's top wide receiver. He's standing out as Missouri's top pass catcher, as well as being the top candidate to return punts for the Tigers.
Coleman's combination of speed and smart route-running has quickly propelled him to the top of the list before the season has even started.
To find every Missouri player named to a preseason award watch list, go to our tracker HERE.